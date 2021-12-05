Storm Barra to bring snow and heavy rain to UK as thousands still without power

Storm Barra comes just a week after Storm Arwen, which saw high winds and waves in much of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A wave of strong winds, rain and snow is set to batter the UK and Ireland in a storm Irish forecasters have named Storm Barra.

There are weather warnings in place across much of the UK for Tuesday.

Yellow warnings are in place for wind and snow, with the Met Office warning public transport could be disrupted and coastal communities could be at risk.

The Irish Meteorological Service has issued warnings for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The service said: "Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland.

"Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding.

"There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow across Scotland and northern England

Tuesday 1100 – 2359

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Uou00iUWVf — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2021

The latest warnings come nine days after Storm Arwen led to the Met Office issuing red weather warnings, the most severe warning possible.

The storm killed three people after trees fell due to gusting winds of up to 100mph.

Thousands of homes in Scotland remain without power after the storm. Scottish and Southern Electricty Networks described damage as "catastrophic".

Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "In terms of the process of reconnecting power supplies and getting to remote areas, it's not helpful - probably tomorrow being the best day and probably the first half of Tuesday as well, some decent conditions.

"Other than that, a fair bit of rain, some hill snow, and some reasonably strong winds - certainly aiding to slow down the process of reconnecting supplies and getting to the more remote locations to clear trees and so forth.

"It's certainly not ideal, and the higher locations certainly will be seeing some more snow in the coming days."