Storm Barra to bring snow and heavy rain to UK as thousands still without power

5 December 2021, 12:52

Storm Barra comes just a week after Storm Arwen, which saw high winds and waves in much of the UK.
Storm Barra comes just a week after Storm Arwen, which saw high winds and waves in much of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A wave of strong winds, rain and snow is set to batter the UK and Ireland in a storm Irish forecasters have named Storm Barra.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There are weather warnings in place across much of the UK for Tuesday.

Yellow warnings are in place for wind and snow, with the Met Office warning public transport could be disrupted and coastal communities could be at risk.

The Irish Meteorological Service has issued warnings for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The service said: "Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland.

"Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding.

"There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts."

Read more: UK set for more snow and heavy wind as country struggles to recover from Storm Arwen

The latest warnings come nine days after Storm Arwen led to the Met Office issuing red weather warnings, the most severe warning possible.

The storm killed three people after trees fell due to gusting winds of up to 100mph.

Thousands of homes in Scotland remain without power after the storm. Scottish and Southern Electricty Networks described damage as "catastrophic".

Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "In terms of the process of reconnecting power supplies and getting to remote areas, it's not helpful - probably tomorrow being the best day and probably the first half of Tuesday as well, some decent conditions.

"Other than that, a fair bit of rain, some hill snow, and some reasonably strong winds - certainly aiding to slow down the process of reconnecting supplies and getting to the more remote locations to clear trees and so forth.

"It's certainly not ideal, and the higher locations certainly will be seeing some more snow in the coming days."

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party
There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner
Arthur, 6, died in June 2020 after months of "evil abuse" by his stepmother and father

Government 'not satisfied' with sentences for 'appalling' murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
The antiviral pill will be offered to adults who are clinically vulnerable.

'Game-changing' at-home covid treatment could be offered before Christmas
Grenfell United said news of the deal had "shattered" them.

Lewis Hamilton says he had 'nothing' to do with Mercedes deal with Grenfell firm

West London

UK arrivals will have to do a pre-departure test from 4am on Tuesday.

'Hammer blow' for travel industry as pre-departure Covid tests return for all UK arrivals
Sajid Javid is urging eligible people to get their booster jab

'A national mission': Get booster before seeing loved ones at Christmas, urges Health Sec
Storm Arwen hit the UK at the end of November

UK set for more snow and heavy wind as country struggles to recover from Storm Arwen
Arrivals to the UK will need to take a Covid test before they embark on their journey

Pre-departure Covid tests reintroduced for travellers to UK amid Omicron fears
The Metropolitan Police are considering complaints related to Christmas parties allegedly held in lockdown last year

Met considering complaints from Labour MPs over PM's Christmas party accusations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police