Brits set to shiver with snow and '-4C Arctic blast' to sweep across UK

Brits are set to be hit by an Arctic blast with warnings of snow and frost. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The UK is braced for an “Arctic blast” with warnings of snow and a ten-day chill set to sweep through the country from today.

Met Office experts predict some regions will see the white stuff before the end of the week as most regions struggle to stay above freezing point.

The north will be hit hardest where the "heavy and wintry showers" will fall.

By Friday, forecasters at WX Charts say people living as far south at the West Midlands may be hit by up to six centimetres of snow.

The forecasters also predicted a 70% chance of snow in Birmingham by the weekend.

Those in the north, including Manchester and York, can also expect to see snow by the end of next week.

And people living in Wales could get 10cm drifts.

However, the polar plunge will also force the chill downwards in the coming days - and even those in London could see a dusting.

Long-range forecasts from the Met Office predict colder conditions along with "wintry showers" mostly in the north.

On Tuesday there will be showers in the north along with chilly conditions and some frost in places. Southern areas will remain largely dry with some cloud cover.

Meanwhile, forecasters said the UK is facing a higher chance of a wetter winter in the next few months with households urged to be prepared for the risk of flooding.

The Met Office says there is an above-average chance of the winter being wetter than normal over the three months from November to January, with the wetter conditions most likely in January next year and beyond.

Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon said temperatures will fall in Scotland and northern England, and then further south as the week progresses.

He told the Independent: “From Wednesday, highs will be around 9C, but lows overnight into Thursday will go down to -4 in rural Scotland."

Many places will see wintry showers of rain while snow is expected in Scotland and higher ground.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday.

“Into Friday the theme continues: a cold start for most with overnight temperatures widely around freezing overnight and in rural areas down to minus two or three degrees,” Mr Dixon said.