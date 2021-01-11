UK weather: Four day yellow snow and ice warning for Scotland and northern England

The warnings are spread across four days. Picture: PA/Met Office

By EJ Ward

Forecasters have issued snow and ice warnings for swathes of the UK over the next four days.

The Met Office has warned large parts of the UK will see a fast freezing of surfaces which could become dangerous after snow and heavy rain.

Experts have predicted frost and rain as several yellow alerts have now been put in place from today till 9pm on Thursday.

Warning of a "rapid freeze" the meteorological agency has issued a widespread yellow ice warning covering Scotland and much of northern England over the course of four days.

The ice warning reads: "Rain and snow will clear southwards later Monday and overnight into Tuesday, with a rapid freeze following.

"Some hilly areas will see a further cover of 1-3cm snow beforehand.

"Ice will become widespread over northern Scotland from around dusk, much of the rest of Scotland by late evening or the early hours, and across northern England later in the night."

⚠️ Yellow Warning issued ⚠️



Ice across Scotland and northern England



Monday 1500 – Tuesday 1100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Uf5r4FHhFW — Met Office (@metoffice) January 11, 2021

"Icy stretches will form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths," the Met Office warned.

"Higher likelihood of accidents and injuries due to icy surfaces."

The warnings come after freezing conditions brought heavy snow and treacherous conditions to parts of the UK last week.