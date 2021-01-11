UK weather: Four day yellow snow and ice warning for Scotland and northern England

11 January 2021, 20:02 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 20:05

The warnings are spread across four days
The warnings are spread across four days. Picture: PA/Met Office
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Forecasters have issued snow and ice warnings for swathes of the UK over the next four days.

The Met Office has warned large parts of the UK will see a fast freezing of surfaces which could become dangerous after snow and heavy rain.

Experts have predicted frost and rain as several yellow alerts have now been put in place from today till 9pm on Thursday.

Warning of a "rapid freeze" the meteorological agency has issued a widespread yellow ice warning covering Scotland and much of northern England over the course of four days.

The ice warning reads: "Rain and snow will clear southwards later Monday and overnight into Tuesday, with a rapid freeze following.

"Some hilly areas will see a further cover of 1-3cm snow beforehand.

"Ice will become widespread over northern Scotland from around dusk, much of the rest of Scotland by late evening or the early hours, and across northern England later in the night."

"Icy stretches will form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths," the Met Office warned.

"Higher likelihood of accidents and injuries due to icy surfaces."

The warnings come after freezing conditions brought heavy snow and treacherous conditions to parts of the UK last week.

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Sainsbury's also said it was putting trained security guards at the front of stores to challenge people without masks

Sainsbury's and Morrisons say they will refuse entry to people not wearing a mask
Last week it was reported that Scottish seafood was going off in lorries due to the delays

Brexit red-tape could wreak havoc on supermarket stocks

It replaces European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC), which remain valid as long as they are in date

Post-Brexit global healthcare insurance card for travellers launched
The Pfizer vaccine needs to stored at -70C

Coronavirus vaccines 'being thrown away' after patient no-shows
The force has revoked the fines issued to the two women

Derbyshire police scrap £200 lockdown fines given to women who went for walk
Support bubble

Covid-19: Matt Hancock categorically rules out axing support bubbles
Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed a Downing Street briefing

'Your actions can make a difference' - Health Secretary urges public not to be complacent
The Health Secretary will announce details on plans to roll out mass vaccination

Watch again: Matt Hancock leads press briefing on latest Covid vaccine plans
Rishi Sunak confirmed furlough scene and self-employed grants for 2021

When does the furlough scheme end in the UK? And what to do if you’re self-employed
Khairi Saadallah, left, has been handed a whole-life sentence

Reading terrorist who killed three in 'brutal' stabbing given whole-life sentence

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London