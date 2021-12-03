Evil stepmum who murdered little Arthur, 6, jailed for life and his dad given 21 years

3 December 2021, 14:09 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 14:27

  • Killer stepmother jailed for life for the horrific abuse and murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, 6
  • Emma Tustin, 32, refuses to come to the dock to face the judge at her sentencing
  • The judge said Tustin "will tell any lie and shift blame onto anyone to save her own skin"
  • Arthur's father who abused and mocked him until the day he died handed 21 years for manslaughter
  • PM says "questions need to be answered" by child services after Arthur’s murder
Tustin was jailed for life while Hughes got 21 years for the killing of little Arthur
Tustin was jailed for life while Hughes got 21 years for the killing of little Arthur. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Will Taylor

An "evil" stepmother has been jailed for life for murdering six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes following months of horrific abuse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Tustin was told to serve a minimum of 29 years for killing her stepson.

The boy's father, Thomas Hughes, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter and cruelty to his boy.

He tragically died in Solihull last year after being left with an unsurvivable brain injury after a campaign of "cruel and inhuman" abuse.

Tustin, 32, slammed Arthur's head onto a hard surface in June 2020, after starving him and poisoning him with salt along with her partner, Hughes.

Tustin was unanimously convicted on Thursday of Arthur's murder after an eight-week trial at Coventry Crown Court, with the boy's "pitiless" father, Thomas Hughes, 29, found guilty of his manslaughter, after encouraging the killing.

On Friday, the court was told Tustin had tried to take her own life twice during the trial.

Read more: Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her

Read more: PM says "questions need to be answered" after murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

She had been brought to court for sentencing but "refused to come up" to the dock, the judge, Mr Justice Mark Wall QC, said.

It was found that Arthur had died of an inflicted brain injury.

He was found to have 130 injuries over his body, having been hit, slapped, kicked, punched and beaten, "over and over".

After lying to responding medics, Tustin would later claim the child must have thrown himself down the stairs even though evidence suggested he was barely strong enough to stand or pick up his duvet.

Justice Wall, jailing the pair, said their cruel abuse was "without doubt one of the most distressing and disturbing cases I have had to deal with".

He said: "This cruel and inhuman treatment of Arthur was a deliberate decision by you to brush off his cries for help as naughtiness."

Tustin had made a "calculated" decision to kill, the judge said, telling her: "You are a manipulative woman who will tell any lie, and shift the blame onto anyone, to save your own skin."

"You wanted Thomas Hughes so he could provide for you and your own children, but did not want to be troubled by Arthur any longer."

The judge told Hughes his "encouragement" of Tustin's actions was "chilling". The court heard Hughes sent a text about his son to Tustin less than a day before the killing which said "just end him", and told Arthur to "watch you little c***, I'll bury you six feet under".

He said: "You were Arthur's father, in a position of trust and bore primary responsibility for protecting him.

"He was extremely vulnerable and you lied to his school in the last days of Arthur's life to protect both you and Ms Tustin."

Tustin and Hughes were described by Arthur's maternal grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, as "wicked" and "evil" while prosecutors called them "utterly ruthless, unthinking and pitiless".

It emerged at trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, after concerns were raised by his paternal grandmother, Joanne Hughes, but they concluded there were "no safeguarding concerns".

At the start of the pair's sentencing hearing at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, Ms Hughes read a victim impact statement on behalf of her family.

The secondary school teacher said Arthur, as a "happy, contented, thriving seven-year-old" would "be alive today" had her son not met Tustin.

But she added: "It is also clear that Arthur was failed by the very authorities that we, as a society, are led to believe are there to ensure the safety of everyone."

Earlier on Friday, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said the PM found the case "deeply disturbing" and his thoughts were with those who loved the tragic six-year-old.

The spokesman said: "It's clear there are questions that need to be answered to get to the bottom of how this happened.

"You'll be aware that a local child safeguarding practice review is under way to fully assess the circumstances surrounding Arthur's tragic death at the hands of those who should have been looking after him, and that review will look at local safeguarding, including police, children's social care, health and education professionals in the local area.

"We won't hesitate to take any action off the back of that review."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Arthur's dad and stepmother will be sentenced later today

PM says "questions need to be answered" after murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high
Eamon Kelly, 58, has been jailed for spiking pub-goers drink.

Man jailed for spiking drink in London pub with viagra with intention of sexual assault
Arthur, left, was killed by Emma Tustin and her partner Thomas Hughes, his father

Police bodycam footage shows 'evil' murderer stepmum claim Arthur, six, attacked her
The chef gave 32 people food poisoning with shepherd's pie.

Pub chef sentenced after woman died and 31 taken ill from undercooked shepherd's pie
Police want to speak to three men over anti-Semitic abuse in Oxford Street

Police hunt three men over 'anti-Semitic abuse hurled at Hannukah bus'

More UK News

See more More UK News

People who have been left without power pictured yesterday in High Handenhold, County Durham.

Storm Arwen: Thousands without power eligible for £140 a day compensation
Director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first team coach Andrew Gayle are among 16 members of the coaching team to leave Yorkshire County Cricket club.

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire cricket's entire coaching team leave club in wake of racism scandal
Grenfell united said news of the deal had "shattered" them

'Deeply disrespectful': Mercedes F1 team sign deal with firm linked to Grenfell Tower tragedy

West London

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by 'sad and disgraceful' disorder, the review said.

England thug 'hijacked' child wheelchair user to blag his way into Euro 2020 final
Dame Cressida Dick said no complaints have been received over Downing Street parties last winter.

Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe
Alec Baldwin in his interview with ABC.

Alec Baldwin says he feels no guilt over Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police