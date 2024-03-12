Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
E-fit released after 17-year-old boy raped in public toilet
12 March 2024, 13:24 | Updated: 12 March 2024, 13:30
Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was reportedly raped in the public toilets of a park in Canterbury.
Kent Police said the boy was allegedly attacked by a man he had earlier spoken to in Dane John Gardens, a park and gardens near the city centre.
The force said the incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Monday 5 February.
As part of the ongoing investigation, they have now released an e-fit image of the suspect.
He is described as white, around 6ft tall and in his late 30s. He was wearing a dark hooded top and grey-blue jogging bottoms.
Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information, is urged to contact Kent Police.