E-fit released after 17-year-old boy raped in public toilet

An e-fit image has been released of a suspect . Picture: Kent Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was reportedly raped in the public toilets of a park in Canterbury.

Kent Police said the boy was allegedly attacked by a man he had earlier spoken to in Dane John Gardens, a park and gardens near the city centre.

The force said the incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Monday 5 February.

As part of the ongoing investigation, they have now released an e-fit image of the suspect.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and in his late 30s. He was wearing a dark hooded top and grey-blue jogging bottoms.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information, is urged to contact Kent Police.