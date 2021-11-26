Breaking News

Four boys arrested on suspicion of murder of 12-year-old girl in Liverpool

Ava White died after an assault in Liverpool City Centre. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Asher McShane

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 12-year-old Ava White who died following an incident in Liverpool city centre on Thursday night, Merseyside Police said.

One of the boys arrested is aged 13, two are aged 14 years and one is aged 15 years. All of the boys are from the Toxteth area of the city.

Ava was given first aid by a member of the public and was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died, Merseyside Police said.

Police said they were called at approximately 8.39pm yesterday to reports of an assault. They said Ava was attacked after an argument turned violent and officers said she suffered "catastrophic injuries."

She died after being assaulted in a row after the city's Christmas lights were switched on. Picture: LBC

"When officers arrived they discovered that Ava, who had been with friends, collapsed on the ground and a member of the public who witnessed the incident was giving first aid," police said.

Paramedics attended at the scene and Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where sadly she died a short time later despite the best efforts of medical staff."

Police at the scene in Liverpool city centre this morning. Picture: LBC

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jon Roy said officers believe the victim and her friends had been involved in an argument before she was attacked.

He said: "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava's family, who are being supported by specialist family liaison officers. Their world has been torn apart and no parent should ever have to face that knock on the door from police officers to say that their child has died.

"We believe that Ava and her friends had been involved in a verbal argument which culminated in Ava being assaulted causing catastrophic injuries. And we understand that the offenders were then seen to run up School Lane across Hanover Street and on to Fleet Street.

"We have arrested four males, one aged 13 years, two aged 14 years and one aged 15 from Toxteth, on suspicion of murder and they are currently being interviewed at police stations on Merseyside.

"Liverpool City Centre was very busy at the time of the incident as the lights on the Christmas tree on Church Street had been officially switched on a short while earlier and we would appeal to anyone who was on Church Street who saw the incident, or may even have captured it on their mobile phone, to come forward."