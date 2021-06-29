Police appeal after female officer kicked in head at anti-lockdown protest

29 June 2021, 07:07

The man the Met Police wish to speak to after the incident
The man the Met Police wish to speak to after the incident. Picture: Met Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to identify after a female officer was kicked in the head at a Central London protest.

Police have launched a manhunt after the female officer was kicked in the head at at protest against Covid restrictions.

The incident took place on Monday, 14 June in Parliament Square and Whitehall.

A Met Police spokesperson said shortly before 8pm officers attempted to encourage protesters to leave the road so it could be reopened to vehicles.

Some refused to do so, which resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

As officers escorted those who had been arrested towards police vans parked in King Charles Street, they were set upon by a group of protestors who tried to free one of the detainees.

A female officer was knocked to the floor in the struggle where she was then kicked in the head. She had to be carried away from the scene by colleagues.

Footage from the incident has been analysed and officers have identified a man they want to identify and speak to.

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

West Midlands Police posted a photo of the damage (@ResponseWMP)

Officer taken to hospital after 'mindless thugs' hurl brick at police car
McLeod will be sentenced in September

Birmingham stabbings: Defendant admits manslaughter after eight people attacked
Robert Buckland has asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release Colin Pitchfork from prison

Justice Secretary hopes Parole Board will 'swiftly' reconsider Colin Pitchfork release
Police made more than 50 arrests

'Mindless': Police encounter 'significant hostility' as 2,000 attend Sussex rave
A man was shot dead at the property in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes: Police shoot man dead after finding seriously injured child
The man, 19 was stabbed to death in Miall Walk in Sydenham

Murder investigation after 19-year-old stabbed to death in south east London

More UK News

See more More UK News

A new alert system plans to warn the public about flooding and other threats to life

Government to test new emergency alert system with warning text to public
Chris Whitty was filmed apparently being harassed by two men

Police launch investigation after Chris Whitty filmed being 'harassed' in street
Ministers are reportedly planning to change isolation rules for schools in England

Covid: Ministers to replace 'frustrating' isolation rules for England's schools
Gavin Williamson said he wants to make the school day mobile-free

Education Secretary considering banning mobile phones in schools
The Oxford vaccine induces lower levels of antibodies targeting the Delta variant, according to a new study

Two Oxford vaccine doses ‘less effective against Delta variant than other strains'
Mark Drakeford said Westminster often acts in "an aggressively unilateral way"

Welsh leader attacks Johnson's government for acting 'without regard' for devolved nations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London