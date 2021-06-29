Police appeal after female officer kicked in head at anti-lockdown protest

The man the Met Police wish to speak to after the incident. Picture: Met Police

By EJ Ward

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to identify after a female officer was kicked in the head at a Central London protest.

Police have launched a manhunt after the female officer was kicked in the head at at protest against Covid restrictions.

The incident took place on Monday, 14 June in Parliament Square and Whitehall.

A Met Police spokesperson said shortly before 8pm officers attempted to encourage protesters to leave the road so it could be reopened to vehicles.

Some refused to do so, which resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

As officers escorted those who had been arrested towards police vans parked in King Charles Street, they were set upon by a group of protestors who tried to free one of the detainees.

A female officer was knocked to the floor in the struggle where she was then kicked in the head. She had to be carried away from the scene by colleagues.

Footage from the incident has been analysed and officers have identified a man they want to identify and speak to.

Anyone who can help to identify the man is asked to call 101, providing the reference 6522/28JUN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.