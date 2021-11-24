Breaking News

Neighbour charged with murders of husband and wife in Somerset

Jennifer, aged 33, and Stephen, aged 36, were formally identified earlier today. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murders of husband and wife Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in Somerset, police said.

Collin Reeves, 34, of Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, remains in police custody and is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

IT teacher Stephen Chapple, 36 and 33-year-old garden centre worker Jenny Chapple were killed at their home in the village of Norton Fitzwarren on Sunday.

The couple were found with serious injuries at an address in Dragon Rise at around 9.45pm, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Their children, aged seven and four, were asleep upstairs at the time of the murders.

They both died from multiple stab wounds, post-mortem examinations concluded.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to Jennifer and Stephen’s families and our thoughts remain with them this evening.

“We’ve been keeping them fully updated on the progress of our investigation and they’re aware of this latest development.

“It is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time for them and I’d ask their privacy is respected as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.”

He added: “I’d like to remind both the media and the public that criminal proceedings are now active and Collin Reeves has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

This story is being updated