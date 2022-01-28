Teenager accused of anti-Semitic hate crime remanded in custody

Attack on two Jewish men in north London. Picture: Shomrim

By Stephen Rigley

A teenager accused of hitting a Jewish man with a smashed glass bottle in an anti-Semitic attack in north London has been remanded in custody.

Malachi Thorpe, 18, is alleged to have targeted two people as they closed their shop in Haringey on Wednesday.

He is accused of stamping on a yarmulke - a religious skullcap - and using the bottle as a weapon.

The men, who were described in court as both "visibly Orthodox Jewish", were treated in hospital for injuries.

Mr Thorpe appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court after being charged with two counts of racially aggravated actual bodily harm and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical face mask, Mr Thorpe, of Fairview Road, Tottenham, spoke to confirm his details and indicate not guilty pleas to all three charges during the 20-minute hearing.

District Judge Michael Oliver remanded him in custody ahead of a further hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on March 3.