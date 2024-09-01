Two teenagers arrested after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack

Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack - as well wishers laid flowers. Picture: LBC

By Chay Quinn

Two teenagers have been arrested as part of a murder inquiry after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Oldbury.

The boy, who has not been named, died inside a house on Lovett Avenue in Oldbury, West Midlands, on Thursday afternoon.

Two teenage boys were arrested on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing and have been taken into custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested two teenagers over the murder of a 13-year-old boy at an address in Oldbury.

"Two boys were today (Sunday) detained in connection with the fatal stabbing in Lovett Avenue on Thursday (29 August).

"They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

"The family of the 13-year-old boy who died are aware of the developments in our investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time."

West Midlands Police were called to a property in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, at around 4pm on Thursday on the request of ambulance crew.

A 13-year-old boy was discovered at the property with stab wounds, in what police have described as a "absolutely tragic" attack.

The teenager was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Specialist officers are now said to be supporting the victim's family.

People in Oldbury lay flowers after boy was stabbed

Ch Supt Kim Madill, of West Midlands Police, confirmed the attack took place inside the boy's home and appealed for anyone with more information to come forward.

At a news conference on Friday, she said: "We know that the incident took place inside his home. I’m here to let the family and the wider community know that we will work with you and support you as we seek to find who is responsible for the death of this young boy."

An online portal has also been set up to allow people to send in information, pictures or video directly to investigating officers.

"My personal ask today is if you have any information at all, no matter how small, then please send it in," she reiterated.

"This can include CCTV, perhaps Ring doorbell footage, you can send that directly to us by clicking on a link on the [West Midlands Police] website."

A police cordon has been put in place and forensic officers have been seen at the back of the property. Picture: Alamy

People were seen paying their respects as they lay flowers outside the home with one woman collapsing in tears after she left her tribute.

A police cordon has been put in place and forensic officers have been seen at the back of the property.

Detectives have also been making door-to-door inquiries with neighbours in an effort to find out more about what happened.

Dudley councillor Caroline Reid, whose own brother was killed in 1998, said the incident was "heartbreaking" and "just so sad."

"I came here to pay my respects and put flowers down," she said while at the scene.

"I've lived this myself and even though it was 26 years ago, it still feels like yesterday and you relive it.

"No one will understand what it is like unless you have walked those steps and been through it yourself. There are no words. The grief is awful.

"This is someone who has lost a child. His poor mother, a part of her has gone."