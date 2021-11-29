Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

The booster vaccination programme will be extended to all adults, it has been confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Government has updated its guidance on who is eligible to get a Covid-19 booster jab amid growing concerns over the new variant Omicron.

Who is eligible for a Covid-19 booster?

All adults will be eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine to ensure the greatest protection against the disease and new variants such as Omicron.

This means anyone over the age of 18 will be able to get their booster jab.

Previously the jab was only offered to those over the age of 40, however the JCVI has expanded the programme to all adults following fears over Omicron.

When can I get my booster?

It has not been confirmed when the booster programme will be rolled out to over 18-year-olds, however people will again be prioritised depending on their age or vulnerability.

Those who are immunosuppressed should come forward for a fourth vaccine dose to act as a booster, Professor Wei Shen Lim added.

This is because those who are older or immunosuppressed are more at risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

Sajid Javid told the House of Commons on Monday that he will set out more details on how the JCVI's advice is being put into action "in the coming days".

"The NHS will be calling people forward at the appropriate time so that those who are most vulnerable will be prioritised," he added.

How can I book my booster?

Those over the age of 18 will be able to get their booster jab three months after their second jab - shaving three months off the previous recommended time gap.

Once the Government announces your age group can book a jab, you will be able to either contact the NHS once they get in touch with you directly or you can secure your appointment online yourself. You can also call 119.

If you have tested positive for Covid, you will need to wait four weeks before booking your booster.

What vaccine advice is changing for children?

Children aged 12 to 15, who were previously told to only get one dose of the jab, will be advised to come forward for their second vaccine.

Those aged 16 to 17 who are not in an at-risk group should have already been offered a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

However, if you have not yet come forward you are urged to get fully protected. The second vaccine dose should be given 12 weeks or more following the first jab.

Why is the advice changing?

The booster vaccine programme has "never been more vital", urged Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

It comes following the emergence of a new variant - Omicron - which was first detected in South Africa and has since spread around the globe, with eleven cases already confirmed in the UK.

The two latest cases were confirmed in London, with others in Westminster, Essex and Nottingham. Scotland has also confirmed six cases of the variant.