How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?

Can you give your time to the NHS. Picture: PA

The Government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

If you're fit, healthy and current have no coronavirus symptoms then you could be the perfect fit to join this "army" of volunteers.

It's simple and easy to apply to join the push for help, all you need to do is click the link HERE

Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier announced "Your NHS needs you," to launch the major campaign.

He also said that the London ExCel Centre will be turned into a new hospital, the NHS Nightingale, to help treat up to 4,000 patients struck down by the virus.

There are a variety of jobs you could do to play your part in dealing with the pandemic.

Community Response volunteer: Collecting shopping, medication or other essential supplies for someone who is self-isolating, and delivering these supplies to their home.

Patient Transport volunteer: Supporting the NHS by providing transport to patients who are medically fit for discharge, and ensuring that they are settled safely back in to their home.

NHS Transport volunteer: Transporting equipment, supplies and/or medication between NHS services and sites, it may also involve assisting pharmacies with medication delivery.

Check-in and Chat volunteer: This role provides short-term telephone support to individuals who are at risk of loneliness as a consequence of self-isolation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the announcement just hours after it was confirmed the UK death toll from Covid-19 reach 422.

Mr Hancock said: "I know how worried people are and while this is a great time of turbulence, it is a moment too that the country can come together in that national effort.

"As the next step in that effort, today we launch NHS volunteers. We are seeking a quarter of million volunteers - people in good health - to help the NHS, for shopping, in delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health."

The government previously appealed for retired NHS workers to rejoin to tackled the virus, with 11,700 answering that call and returning to work.

5,500 final year medics and 18,700 final year student nurses will also take up their posts within the NHS this week in an effort to boost support for the health system.