Coronavirus LIVE: Government faces pressure to stop non-essential work

25 March 2020, 05:53

The UK went into lockdown on Monday evening
The UK went into lockdown on Monday evening. Picture: PA

The Government is facing pressure to do more to stop non-essential work as part of the Covid-19 lockdown as many Brits have been told to keep working by employers.

Five hundred British Transport Police officers are being deployed to rail stations to "remind" people that only essential journeys should be made during the coronavirus lockdown.

Labour says confusion around who is considered to be a 'key worker' needs to be put straight.

Any work that can be done from home should be - and apart from things like daily exercise or caring for those more vulnerable, we should be staying in.

Passengers have crammed on to platforms and London Underground trains, despite guidance on social distancing to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

424 people who've tested positive for Covid-19 have now died.

The government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?
James O'Brien heard how you can maintain your mental health during isolation

How to escape coronavirus anxiety: Expert on how to survive self-isolation
