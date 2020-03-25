Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Government faces pressure to stop non-essential work

The UK went into lockdown on Monday evening. Picture: PA

The Government is facing pressure to do more to stop non-essential work as part of the Covid-19 lockdown as many Brits have been told to keep working by employers.

Five hundred British Transport Police officers are being deployed to rail stations to "remind" people that only essential journeys should be made during the coronavirus lockdown.

Labour says confusion around who is considered to be a 'key worker' needs to be put straight.

Any work that can be done from home should be - and apart from things like daily exercise or caring for those more vulnerable, we should be staying in.

Passengers have crammed on to platforms and London Underground trains, despite guidance on social distancing to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

424 people who've tested positive for Covid-19 have now died.

Follow the news as it happens in our live news feed: