Most of Scotland to be placed in Tier 3 of new five-level coronavirus system

Most of Scotland will be facing Tier 3 measures from Monday. Picture: PA

The majority of people in Scotland are set to be placed into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions as part of a new five-tier system, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister revealed the scheme in the Scottish parliament on Thursday as she outlined which measures would be introduced to which regions next week.

From Monday, the central belt - including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk - will be joined in Tier 3 by Dundee and Ayrshire.

This is the second highest level of restrictions in Scotland and is broadly comparable to the Tier 3 currently being used in parts of England.

It means no mixing between households indoors is allowed, while outdoor meetings are restricted to six people from no more than two households.

People in Level 3 and 4 are also asked to refrain from travelling outside their areas.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Fife, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross and Angus will be placed under Tier 2.

Highland, Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will be on Tier 1.

North and South Lanarkshire were rumoured to be considered for Tier 4 - the highest level - but Ms Sturgeon said this would not be happening at this time.

She said Tier 4 would be used when "absolutely necessary" but noted that Lanarkshire was "borderline" and would be kept under review.

Ms Sturgeon later said the levelling system would be reviewed each week as she added that she hoped Edinburgh and East Lothian could be downgraded to Level 2 "at a very early review point."

"I know travel restrictions are unwelcome and can be controversial but they are an absolutely essential part of any regional approach to tackling Covid," she said.

"They are - unfortunately - a price we must pay for more targeted restrictions."

Ms Sturgeon then warned that she could not rule out another national lockdown should cases continue to increase, and urged Scots to "dig in and stick with it" to help suppress transmission of the disease.