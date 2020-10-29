Most of Scotland to be placed in Tier 3 of new five-level coronavirus system

29 October 2020, 14:37

Most of Scotland will be facing Tier 3 measures from Monday
Most of Scotland will be facing Tier 3 measures from Monday. Picture: PA

The majority of people in Scotland are set to be placed into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions as part of a new five-tier system, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister revealed the scheme in the Scottish parliament on Thursday as she outlined which measures would be introduced to which regions next week.

From Monday, the central belt - including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk - will be joined in Tier 3 by Dundee and Ayrshire.

This is the second highest level of restrictions in Scotland and is broadly comparable to the Tier 3 currently being used in parts of England.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over 'comments he made' on anti-Semitism report

It means no mixing between households indoors is allowed, while outdoor meetings are restricted to six people from no more than two households.

People in Level 3 and 4 are also asked to refrain from travelling outside their areas.

READ MORE: Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Fife, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross and Angus will be placed under Tier 2.

Highland, Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will be on Tier 1.

READ MORE: Housing Secretary tells LBC: 'We want to avoid a blanket national lockdown'

North and South Lanarkshire were rumoured to be considered for Tier 4 - the highest level - but Ms Sturgeon said this would not be happening at this time.

She said Tier 4 would be used when "absolutely necessary" but noted that Lanarkshire was "borderline" and would be kept under review.

Ms Sturgeon later said the levelling system would be reviewed each week as she added that she hoped Edinburgh and East Lothian could be downgraded to Level 2 "at a very early review point."

"I know travel restrictions are unwelcome and can be controversial but they are an absolutely essential part of any regional approach to tackling Covid," she said.

READ MORE: Second wave at 'critical stage' with infections 'doubling every nine days'

"They are - unfortunately - a price we must pay for more targeted restrictions."

Ms Sturgeon then warned that she could not rule out another national lockdown should cases continue to increase, and urged Scots to "dig in and stick with it" to help suppress transmission of the disease.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Smith, an experienced mountain runner, has been missing since Tuesday

Missing Team GB fell runner's family 'desperate' for his safe return
Police broke up the service at a church in Wales

Moment police break up illegal church service in Cardiff under Wales lockdown
Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the Labour party

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over 'comments he made' on anti-Semitism report
Footage from RNLI lifeguards patrolling Treyarnon beach in Cornwall

Nine people hospitalised after being swept into sea by surging waves
The report found Labour broke human rights laws

Sir Keir Starmer: Anti-Semitism report brings 'day of shame' to Labour
Bobby Ball has died aged 76

Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Housing Secretary tells LBC: 'We want to avoid a blanket national lockdown'
The interim data from round six of the React study uses data and swab results from 86,000 people

Second wave at 'critical stage' with infections 'doubling every nine days'
Luciana Berger: The EHRC report reflects the darkest period in Labour history

Luciana Berger: Anti-Semitism report reflects the darkest period in Labour history
James O'Brien challenges caller who defends Corbyn over Labour's anti-Semitism

James O'Brien challenges caller who defends Corbyn over Labour's anti-Semitism