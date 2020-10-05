Covid-denying Bootle beauty salon temporarily closed

The poster said no face coverings were to be worn inside, despite government regulations. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

A beauty salon in Merseyside that banned customers from wearing face masks or talking about coronavirus has been issued with a closure notice, according to the local council.

The salon, Skin Kerr, in Bootle, has been handed the notice after a poster in its window said there were no face coverings worn inside the premises, and added: "COVID talk is banned".

This display was posted despite rules for staff to wear surgical face masks and visors.

Sefton Council has since confirmed it has taken action by temporarily closing the salon after a number of visits from environmental health, and a warning letter.

READ MORE: Only half of 'missing' Covid cases have been contacted by Test and Trace - Hancock

READ MORE: UK reports 12,594 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths

Paulette Lappin, the cabinet member for regulatory, compliance and corporate services, stressed the majority of businesses were doing their best to comply with extra measures, but assured authorities "will not hesitate to take action" against any that refuse.

She said: "It is the responsibility of businesses across Sefton to ensure they have the required measures in place to protect their staff and their customers from Covid-19 infection and we know that most of them are doing their utmost to comply.

READ MORE: Excel spreadsheet blamed for 16,000 missed Covid-19 cases

"And the council is working closely with the Health and Safety Executive to provide support and advice to our local businesses.

"However, when businesses refuse to comply and insist on putting people at risk from the pandemic, we will not hesitate to take action against them as we have with Skin Kerr in Bootle."