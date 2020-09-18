Sadiq Khan says respect 'rule of six' or face prospect of curfew rules in London

By Rachael Kennedy

Sadiq Khan has warned new coronavirus measures similar to those in effect in the North East of England could be imposed in London if people don't follow social distancing rules.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, the mayor of London urged people in the capital to continue following the rule of six and other distancing guidelines as he revealed cases in the city were rising.

He said on Friday: "Without wishing to alarm your listeners, the number of cases in London are going up; the infection rate is going up, and hospital admissions are going up.

"But we aren't at a point where we would need to trigger the sort of things we need to do that you're seeing across the country."

Mr Khan's comments come a day after the government announced new measures would be placed on swathes of North East England, now leaving more than 10 million people in the country under extra restriction.

People living in Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland, Sunderland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and County Durham were told on Thursday they could no longer mix with households outside of their support bubbles due to a rise in COVID-19 transmission.

Pubs, bars and restaurants in these areas have also been given a nightly curfew from 10pm.

According to Mr Khan, similar restrictions "could well be coming to London," but authorities were "keen to do our bit to avoid that happening."

"Wear a face mask, use hand sanitiser. If you can, work from home; avoid rush hour," he said, adding that he "fully supports" the rule of six.

"The rule of six is designed for us to avoid the virus spreading too fast, leading to the NHS being overwhelmed, leading to a further national lockdown."