London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled due to pandemic, Sadiq Khan confirms

By Asher McShane

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC that this year's New Year's Eve fireworks display in London has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event normally draws hundreds of thousands of spectators to the banks of the Thames but it is impossible for it to go ahead this year, the Mayor said.

Mr Khan said on Speak to Sadiq with James O’Brien: “There will not be fireworks on New Year’s Eve this year like in previous years.

“We simply can’t afford to have the numbers of people who congregate on New Year’s Eve, congregating.

“What we are working on is to do something that people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV.

“As soon as we manage to bottom that out I’ll be letting Londoners and people across the country know.

“We can’t afford to lose that slot because New Year’s Eve is a really great opportunity for the rest of the world to see how wonderful our city is.

“Particularly during a recession we need to continue investment in our city and people coming to London.”