Speak to Sadiq: Mayor answers Londoners' questions - watch again

18 September 2020, 09:33 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 11:55

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was live on LBC, taking questions from LBC listeners - and you can watch it again here.

Mr Khan was in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien as part of his regular show.

With the threat of a second national lockdown looming the Mayor is sure to face questions on how this will impact on the capital.

One of the key issues facing London is getting people back to the office to save businesses in central London who need more people working there. What is Mr Khan doing to get people back to work?

Whether it's on the transport, facemasks, housing or anything else, this is your chance to speak to the Mayor of London.

Watch Speak To Sadiq again in full in the video at the top of the page.

