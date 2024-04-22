Exclusive

Calls for Met Chief Mark Rowley to resign are ‘nonsense and dangerous’, antisemitism tsar tells LBC after protest row

22 April 2024, 18:10 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 18:14

'The idea Sir Rowley should resign is nonsense, and dangerous' says Lord Mann

By Natasha Clark and Jenny Medlicott

Calls for the Met Police commissioner to resign are ‘nonsense and dangerous’, the UK Government Adviser on Antisemitism has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) made the calls for Sir Mark to resign after an antisemitism campaigner was threatened with arrest by the Met at a protest earlier this month.

Gideon Falter, the chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), who was wearing a kippah skullcap and carrying a bag with his prayer shawl, was told by a Met Police sergeant his presence at the pro-Palestine rally in London on April 13 could inflame tensions.

Officers sparked fury when they were filmed describing the man as “openly Jewish” and suggested that his presence was “antagonising” demonstrators.

The force later apologised describing the comments “hugely regrettable”.

Mr Rowley is facing calls to quit - including from the former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman - after a botched apology from the London force.

However, Lord John Mann said that while the Met handled the response “badly” Sir Mark remains “important for the Jewish community”.

Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, Lord Mann said: “Clearly they [the Met] handled it badly, the language was bad, the way they constructed their decision-making and their PR afterward was abysmal but I think the idea that Sir Mark Rowley should resign is nonsense and I also think it’s dangerous.

“He’s the foremost expert we have on policing and counter-terrorism in the country and the biggest single threat, in my view, and my advice to government is this as well, about terrorists and terror attacks, we need him there.

“That’s important for the country, it’s also very important for the Jewish community who could be, hopefully never will be, but could be and have been elsewhere in the world, been targets of terrorist attacks.”

Caller believes that the Met Police officer did him a 'favour' by arresting Jewish man

Earlier on Monday, Rishi Sunak put Sir Mark on notice that he must rebuild trust with the Jewish community after the latest row over protests.

The Prime Minister said Mark Rowley did have his confidence, but stressed it would rely on him restoring relationships with Londoners first.

In the original exchange between Gideon Falter, an officer can be heard saying to him: “You are quite openly Jewish. This is a pro-Palestinian march. I am not accusing you of anything but I am worried about the reaction to your presence.”

Mr Rowley was due to hold a series of urgent meetings on Monday to try and smooth over the row.

Mr Sunak was grilled on the ongoing row at a Downing Street press conference on Monday morning.

He said: "What I would say about Mark Rowley and the police, they do have a difficult job, of course I appreciate that.“But what happened was clearly wrong. And it’s right that they’ve apologised for that.

"And yes, I do have confidence in him, but that’s on the basis that he works to rebuild the confidence and trust of not just the Jewish community, but the wider public, particularly people in London but more broadly."

Read More: London has not become a 'no-go zone' for Jews, Sadiq Khan insists, after warning from UK counter-terror official

Gideon Falter and caller debate The Met's treatment of Gideon near a pro-Palestinian march

The Met Chief will also meet London mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss "community relations" following the incident, as well as speaking with organisations including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the London Jewish Forum and the Community Safety Trust.

Speaking to LBC on Saturday night, Mr Falter, who is chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), said Mr Rowley had six months "to get this right" but he "hasn't done that"."Instead we're seeing that what it seems is that the rights of law-abiding Jewish Londoners walking around the streets are being curtailed in favour of lawless mobs who the Met seems to want to appease," he said.

He added the Met has been "gaslighting" the Jewish community for months by saying the marches are "largely safe and peaceful".

Aharon Haliva

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas attack

Trump Hush Money

Trump’s £140m bond settled with cash promise

Trump Hush Money

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Primary school teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

China Floods

Heavy rainstorms kill four people in southern China

Pakistan Iran

Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade

Donald Trump has called for people to protest outside court

Donald Trump calls for 'America-loving' protesters to gather outside court as hush money trial begins

Peter Kay was due to open the Co-op Live Arena this Tuesday and Wednesday

Peter Kay forced to postpone Co-op Live shows with just 24 hours to go as Manchester arena 'not ready'

Pools in Estepona will be allowed to stay open in summer

Spanish holiday resort popular with Brits announces pools WILL be open for tourists this summer

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Milan is banning takeaway food and drink after midnight

Milan to ban pizza and ice cream after midnight in crackdown on late-night reveller chaos

Train strikes will take place from 7 May until 9 May

Train drivers from 16 rail companies to strike in May Bank Holiday week

Anthony Albanese

Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in church

Trump Hush Money

Trump set to return to court for opening statements in historic hush money trial

Newsreader Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC

Huw Edwards resigns from the BBC 'on medical advice'

Former model Irena Stoynova almost died after trying to treat her cancer with a diet of juice, boiled herbs and special teas

Cancer patient who tried to cure disease with juice diet and holistic therapies almost died after refusing chemotherapy
Terry Anderson and his daughter Sulome

Terry Anderson, reporter held captive in Lebanon for years, dies aged 76

Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Monday

Mushroom poison murder suspect makes special request from behind bars in second court appearance
Cows graze in a flooded paddock in Kisumu, Kenya

Burundi hard-hit as flooding causes havoc across East Africa

Met Police Commissioner Speaks At The Institute For Government

Met Chief Mark Rowley must 'rebuild trust' of Jewish community after latest protest row, Rishi Sunak warns
Organisers said 50,000 residents turned out to protest against the Canary Islands tourism model

Canary Islands urge Brits to continue visiting after thousands of residents join anti-tourism protests
Westminster aide one of two men charged with spying for China

Parliamentary aide among two men charged with passing secrets to China

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway

The couple are alleged to have 'dine and dashed' from a series of establishments in Wales

Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple? Family who ‘left without paying £329 bill’ have been ‘doing runners for months’
Laura Farris has announced new guidance for police

‘The police were no help at all’: Victims of stalking being ‘failed at every step’ as minister admits ‘we must do more’

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

