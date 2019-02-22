Britain's First Black Chief Constable Says Institutional Racism “Still Persists”

Britain’s first black chief constable opened up about whether racism still exists in the police 20 years on from the Macpherson Report.

In 1999, the Macpherson Report found that the Metropolitan Police was institutionally racist following the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

As a result, police forces in England and Wales promised to have the same promotion of ethnic minority officers as the populations they served.

This, however, didn’t happen, with the Met Police admitting recently it would be disproportionally white for at least another 100 years at the current rate.

Michael Fuller became Britain's first black Chief Constable in 2004. Picture: LBC

Michael Fuller became Britain’s first, and so far only, black Chief Constable in 2004.

He started his career at the Met Police in the 70s.

Mr Fuller sat down with LBC's Matthew Thompson on the 20th anniversary of the Macpherson Report.

Matthew asked: "How much do you think racism still persists in the police?"

He replied: “Well I would like to think that things have improved, but I’m told otherwise."

You can watch the interview above.

Michael Fuller’s book: Kill The Black One First is available now.