Cyclist Who Hit Horse While Performing Undertake Is Convicted

A cyclist who hit a horse as he raced in the Royal Windsor Triathlon has been fined £926.

The rider’s helmet camera captured the moment 32-year-old Iain Plumb clipped the animal on 17th June 2018.

The undertake caused the horse to bolt and bruised the rider’s ankle.

The ordeal was filmed on the rider's helmet camera. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Plumb has now been found guilty of riding without due consideration following a trial at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court last week.

PC Peter Dorling from Thames Valley Police said: “Plumb’s cycling fell well below what is expected for a cyclist and I am glad he has been convicted for his offence.

“I would like to thank the victim, who has been helpful in assisting with the investigation.”

The court ordered him to pay total costs of £926.

Organisers have also banned for life from entering races.