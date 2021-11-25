Live

Live updates: 27 dead in worst ever migrant tragedy in Channel as UK rescues more people

25 November 2021, 09:04

Migrants rescued in Kent after 27 died in the worst ever tragedy in the Channel
Migrants rescued in Kent after 27 died in the worst ever tragedy in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

More people making the perilous journey across the Channel have been brought ashore by UK authorities following the deadliest day of the current migrant crisis.

At least 27 died yesterday attempting the crossing, including children and women - one who was pregnant, when their small inflatable dinghy was hit by another ship.

Further rescue efforts were under way today and French police were seen combing the dunes on beaches in northern France.

Read more: Migrants' dinghy sank leaving 27 dead after being 'hit by large container ship'

Read more: UK rescues more migrants hours after 27 die in worst ever Channel tragedy

Follow the latest developments on this story live here

