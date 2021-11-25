James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live updates: 27 dead in worst ever migrant tragedy in Channel as UK rescues more people
25 November 2021, 09:04
More people making the perilous journey across the Channel have been brought ashore by UK authorities following the deadliest day of the current migrant crisis.
At least 27 died yesterday attempting the crossing, including children and women - one who was pregnant, when their small inflatable dinghy was hit by another ship.
Further rescue efforts were under way today and French police were seen combing the dunes on beaches in northern France.
Follow the latest developments on this story live here
