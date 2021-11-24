Breaking News

'More than 20' migrants drown in English Channel after inflatable dinghy sinks

Several migrants have drowned in the Channel off Calais. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

At least 24 migrants have drowned after their boat heading for the UK capsized in the Channel near Calais, the French media has reported.

The French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has confirmed the deaths, and criticised the "criminal nature of the smugglers" who organise the crossings.

Mr Darmanin said in a Tweet: "Strong emotion in the face of the tragedy of several deaths due to the capsizing of a migrant boat in the English Channel.

"We cannot say enough about the criminal nature of the smugglers who organise these crossings."

Franck Dhersin, the mayor of Teteghem, said at least 24 migrants have died in the Channel.

A police source told Reuters police could not yet confirm the number of deaths, adding that they were waiting for doctors to confirm the toll.

Downing Street has said that Boris Johnson will chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Wednesday evening in response to the tragedy.

French prime minister Jean Castex said the shipwreck was a "tragedy".

"My thoughts are with the many missing and injured, victims of criminal smugglers who exploit their distress and injury," he said.

A rescue operation is still thought to be underway off the coast of Calais.

The marinetraffic app, which shows the position of vessels in the area, showed three rescue boats and one helicopter at sea in one single location.

One fisherman, Nicolas Margolle, told Reuters he had seen two small dinghies on Wednesday, one with people onboard and another empty.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke described the incident as "an absolute tragedy".

"It underlines why saving lives at sea starts by stopping the boats entering the water in the first place.

"As winter is approaching the seas will get rougher, the water colder, the risk of even more lives tragically being lost greater.

"That's why stopping these dangerous crossings is the humanitarian and right thing to do."

The deaths comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel continues to face scrutiny for her handling of the crisis.

In recent days government ministers have been forced to deny that Ms Patel is "failing", despite the Home Secretary admitting the Liverpool terror suspect was able to exploit Britain's "dysfunctional" asylum system.

More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey to the UK in small boats this year - three times the total for the whole of 2020.

This story is being updated