Breaking News

'More than 20' migrants drown in English Channel after inflatable dinghy sinks

24 November 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 24 November 2021, 17:22

Several migrants have drowned in the Channel off Calais.
Several migrants have drowned in the Channel off Calais. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

At least 24 migrants have drowned after their boat heading for the UK capsized in the Channel near Calais, the French media has reported.

The French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has confirmed the deaths, and criticised the "criminal nature of the smugglers" who organise the crossings.

Mr Darmanin said in a Tweet: "Strong emotion in the face of the tragedy of several deaths due to the capsizing of a migrant boat in the English Channel.

"We cannot say enough about the criminal nature of the smugglers who organise these crossings."

Franck Dhersin, the mayor of Teteghem, said at least 24 migrants have died in the Channel.

A police source told Reuters police could not yet confirm the number of deaths, adding that they were waiting for doctors to confirm the toll.

Downing Street has said that Boris Johnson will chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Wednesday evening in response to the tragedy.

Read more: Minister denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis

Read more: Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

French prime minister Jean Castex said the shipwreck was a "tragedy".

"My thoughts are with the many missing and injured, victims of criminal smugglers who exploit their distress and injury," he said.

A rescue operation is still thought to be underway off the coast of Calais.

The marinetraffic app, which shows the position of vessels in the area, showed three rescue boats and one helicopter at sea in one single location.

One fisherman, Nicolas Margolle, told Reuters he had seen two small dinghies on Wednesday, one with people onboard and another empty.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke described the incident as "an absolute tragedy".

"It underlines why saving lives at sea starts by stopping the boats entering the water in the first place.

"As winter is approaching the seas will get rougher, the water colder, the risk of even more lives tragically being lost greater.

"That's why stopping these dangerous crossings is the humanitarian and right thing to do."

Read more: Yvette Cooper reveals English Channel migrant drone patrols only happen on weekdays

Read more: Brits 'have had enough' as record-breaking 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day

The deaths comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel continues to face scrutiny for her handling of the crisis.

In recent days government ministers have been forced to deny that Ms Patel is "failing", despite the Home Secretary admitting the Liverpool terror suspect was able to exploit Britain's "dysfunctional" asylum system.

More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey to the UK in small boats this year - three times the total for the whole of 2020.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Met Police officer charged with 13 more offences against women including rape

Breaking
A fire has broken out in Hull

Huge fire erupts in Hull sending plumes of smoke across city

Magdalena Andersson has been voted in as Sweden's first female prime minister

Magdalena Andersson voted in as Sweden's first female PM

A "harrowing" study by the ONS has revealed the extent of harassment.

'Harrowing' study finds two in three young women were harassed in last year

The advert shows a growing romance between Santa and a man called Harry

'Beautiful' Norwegian Christmas advert featuring gay Santa praised by viewers

Chatham man jailed for sending bomb hoax to Covid-19 vaccine factory

Bomb hoaxer jailed after sending suspicious package to Covid vaccine factory

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found dead in Fryent Country Park in Wembley in June 2020

Police officers who shared photos of murdered sisters and called them 'dead birds' sacked

Ian Blackford asked the Prime Minister about his role during PMQs

Boris Johnson dodges question at PMQs on whether he should 'call it a day'

Parts of the UK could be blanketed in snow at the end of the week

UK set for 'prolonged snowfall' this week as several Arctic blasts head for Britain

Weather

Stella Creasy told James O'Brien people could be deterred from politics

MP barred from bringing baby to Commons hits out at 'system built for men'

Stella Creasy took her child into the Chamber.

Row breaks out after Labour MP Stella Creasy told her baby isn't allowed in Commons

Yvette Cooper share what the inquiry behind the migrants crisis had uncovered so far.

Yvette Cooper reveals English Channel migrant drone patrols only happen on weekdays

Hexham, Richmond-upon-Thames, Harrogate and Hove are the four happiest places to live in England

Happiest places to live in UK revealed after pandemic made people 're-evaluate' their lives
Bobbi-Anne McLeod's brother has spoken out following the discovery of a body.

Brother's tribute to 'beautiful and talented' Bobbi-Anne McLeod as two men are arrested

Priti Patel's Home Office should be stripped of the Windrush compensation scheme

'Truly shocking': Just one in 20 Windrush scandal victims have been given any money

Lissie Harper has campaigned for two years after Andrew was killed in the line of duty

'Andrew would be proud': Harper's Law will see criminals who kill police jailed for life

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dart will test defence technologies against Earth

Nasa launches DART mission to crash into asteroid to deflect it away from Earth
Essex Police wants anyone affected by Insulate Britain to come forward

Insulate Britain: Police ask anyone who missed GP appointment or work to come forward
The new vaccine could help people with weaker immune systems

New T-cell Covid vaccine 'gives better immune response than current jabs'
A body has been found during the search for missing 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Murder probe after body found in search for missing 18-year-old
Rudy Guede was jailed over Meredith Kercher's murder

Rudy Guede: Only person convicted for Meredith Kercher's murder freed
Jeremy Cobryn said he would use the settlement to support charities close to his heart

Tory to pay Jeremy Corbyn 'substantial damages' over Liverpool bomb tweet
Greater Manchester Police headquarters

Paedophile detective admits making child sex images after cops' undercover sting
France and Germany were among the countries to reject the AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's rejection of AstraZeneca vaccine 'behind high rates of hospitalisation'
Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the to the public to help them locate 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Search for teen, 18, who vanished on way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago
Covid passports in Scotland will not be extended to other venues, the First Minister has confirmed.

Vaccine passports will not be extended to more venues in Scotland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter
Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom
Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson

'The man is a clown': Eddie Mair caller takes aim at Boris Johnson
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The call on mental health James O'Brien vows to never forget

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer
Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech
Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'

Social care system: 'It needs more funds. It needs radical reform'
Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police