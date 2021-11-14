Migrant Channel crossings could hit 'epidemic' levels, warns ex-Border Force chief

14 November 2021, 23:39

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A former Border Force chief has warned that Britain faces an influx of 100,000 Channel migrants unless it can strike an agreement with France.

The warning follows an ongoing battle between the UK and France over intercepting migrants attempting to make the perilous journey across the English Channel.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel said last night that the crisis is a “shared problem” between the UK and France as pressure builds on the Government to act.

On Thursday, record numbers crossed the Channel, with a Home Office spokesperson claiming the public "have had enough".

"The number of illegal migrants we have seen departing from France today is unacceptable," said the spokesperson.

"The British public have had enough of seeing people die in the Channel while ruthless criminal gangs profit from their misery and our New Plan for Immigration will fix the broken system which encourages migrants to make this lethal journey."

Read more: Brits 'have had enough' as record-breaking 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day

Tony Smith, the former Director of the Border Force, told the Telegraph that crossings across the English Channel were in danger of hitting “epidemic” levels.

Mr Smith said: “If you’re talking about 1,000 a day you are getting to the epidemic proportions I predicted we might reach in 2001. That's when we had 100,000 in a year with the vast majority coming across the Channel.

“They were camping on the streets in Dover. There was a huge injection of money into the Home Office to cope with that.

“Are we going to accept this is going to be an ongoing problem? If we accept those numbers are going to continue, we are going to have to build facilities for the migrants to be properly looked after."

Clare Moseley, who is the founder of refugee crisis charity Care4Calais, told LBC that most migrants have no choice but to be "illegal".

"When you come from the middle of a war you don't get a passport," she said.

"Travelling illegally is actually part of being a refugee and it's very misleading to say that there are others coming illegally, because the numbers that come legally are tiny, and less than 1% of the world's refugees come via resettlement groups."

A record 1,185 Channel migrants reached the UK on Thursday, taking the total for the year to more than 23,500, nearly triple 2020’s figure of 8,417.

The journey across the Channel has been described as "dangerous, unnecessary and facilitated by violent criminal gangs profiting from misery".

Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander for the Home Office, said: "We are working with the French to stop boats leaving their beaches and crack down on the criminals driving these crossings."

Read more: Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK last week in new record for 2021

The soaring number of crossings has prompted Amnesty International UK to call for an overhaul of the nation's asylum system.

Chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said in a statement: "We need to remember that these dangerous crossings are taking place because the Government has provided no safe alternative for people to exercise their right to seek asylum here.

"If Priti Patel is truly concerned with tackling criminal gangs and their exploitation of people, she needs to set up safe asylum routes so people no longer need to depend on smugglers.

"Tragically, the Government seems more interested in playing politics with asylum than in fulfilling its responsibilities toward people in need of a place of safety.

"Asylum claims are no higher now than they were two years ago and are much lower than in other European countries, but the Government has seized on these highly visible sea crossings to justify draconian new policies criminalising people simply for seeking asylum.

"It's misleading and deeply unhelpful to say France is a 'safe country' when, as ministers should know, many people who are perfectly entitled to seek asylum in Britain are trapped in miserable conditions in camps in northern France.

"We desperately need a new approach to asylum - including genuine Anglo-French efforts to devise safe asylum routes, a major overhaul of the painfully slow applications system, an end to the use of dangerous and unsuitable accommodation facilities like Napier Barracks, and a political approach based on real humanity not misinformation over so-called 'emergencies' in the Channel."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ali Abucar Ali was stabbed to death in Brentford.

Tributes paid to 'hero' stabbed to death in Brentford as more than £60k raised

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal

Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people

Liverpool Women's Hospital has been cordoned off after the explosion.

Three arrested in terror probe after fatal taxi explosion at Liverpool hospital

Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'
The sight of a fully vaccinated Santa appeared to draw anger online

'Boycott Tesco' calls after Xmas advert shows fully vaccinated Santa

Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre

The Queen is disappointed she will have to miss this year's Remembrance Sunday event

Nation honours the fallen as Queen unable to attend Remembrance service on health grounds

The Queen will be back at Sunday's remembrance service

Queen returns to public eye for Remembrance service after doctors' orders to rest

A man has been charged with murder after the Brentford stabbings

Brentford stabbings: Man charged with murder after 20-year-old dies

Insulate Britain protesters have caused chaos during rush-hour in recent weeks.

Tougher punishments target Insulate Britain protesters using 'guerrilla' tactics

COP26 has agreed a new climate deal.

'Historic' global climate deal agreed at COP26 after two weeks of tense talks

Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal.

Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal

Police dragged protesters out of the road.

Police drag XR protesters out of the road as they hijack Lord Mayor's Show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Ratcliffe went 21 days on hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 21 days
A man was killed in the stabbing

'This is England': Man killed and pensioner seriously injured after Brentford stabbings
The tense stand off has proved fatal for migrants

Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine
Douglas Ross has come under fire for outside earnings

'Sleaze' accusations grow as Scottish Tory leader fails to declare £28k from extra jobs
Boris Johnson has faith in an "ambitious outcome".

COP26: Climate crisis talks enter overtime with 'ambitious outcome in sight'
Bailey was sentenced to life for the violent attack

Pictured: Grinning teen who murdered vulnerable man in nighttime horror attack
Nicola Sturgeon's government has put sanitary products in men's toilets

Scottish Government puts sanitary products in men's toilets for transgender staff
Britney declared Friday "the best day ever".

'Best day ever': Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years
Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash
Jailed: Scott Sutherland.

Paramedic who stole defibrillators from ambulance service and sold them on eBay is jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information
Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police