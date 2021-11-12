Around 1,000 migrants including young children reach UK shores in new daily record

The RNLI, as well as Border Force boats, brought around 1,000 people to the UK on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Around 1,000 migrants reached the UK in small boats on Thursday, in a new daily record for the ongoing migrant crisis.

Among those who risked their lives to cross the English Channel was a young girl wrapped in a red blanket, who was seen being carried ashore in Dover on Thursday.

She was one of hundreds of people brought to the port in Kent after being picked up at sea by lifeboat crews and Border Force vessels, who spent hours intercepting boats in the Dover Straight throughout the day.

Small children were among those who arrived on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Once finalised, Thursday's total will likely surpass the previous daily record, set when 853 people crossed the channel in one day earlier this month.

It comes as two people lost their lives attempting to make the perilous journey in recent weeks, with many more feared missing at sea.

Border officials were busy well into Thursday as they worked to process the arrivals, which included children wrapped in jackets and blankets to protect against the autumn chill.

Further along the coast, on Hastings beach, more people reportedly arrived after being picked up by the RNLI.

Home Secretary Priti Patel promised two years ago that migrant crossings would be an "infrequent phenomenon" by spring 2020 - and in August last year, made an additional pledge to "make this route unviable".

In an attempt to fulfil the promise, the Government has agreed to pay France millions of pounds to increase security on its northern coast - but the number of migrants reaching UK shores has continued to increase, although it still sees fewer asylum claims than many other European countries.

At least 100,907 people have arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean by land and sea so far this year, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

At least 1,313 people are estimated to be dead or missing, according to the same data.