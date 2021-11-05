Migrant dies in English channel as number of crossings hits record number

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the channel so far in 2021 - more than double the figure for 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A migrant has died after attempting to cross the English Channel to get to the UK, French authorities have confirmed.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said one person was found dead on the beach of Wissant, near Calais, on Thursday morning after the discovery of a boat filled with water.

Two other people were found with them suffering from hypothermia.

French authorities said they were treated by emergency services before being taken to a local hospital.

Read more: Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000

Read more: Tory Owen Paterson quits as MP hours after humiliating government U-turn on sleaze rules

It comes after another migrant died attempting the dangerous crossing on Wednesday.

It is believed the person was unconscious when they were pulled from the water and pronounced dead as rescuers returned to the dock.

Another has been reported as missing.

Read more: Met Police: We can't just 'yank' glued protesters off the ground

Read more: Duke of Edinburgh-style award to be introduced for students tackling climate crisis

French authorities said more than 400 people were rescued during a French-led rescue operation in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

UK authorities on Tuesday rescued or intercepted 456 people who had navigated busy shipping lanes from France in small boats.

According to data compiled by the PA news agency, prior to that at least 19,756 people had already reached the UK so far this year, bringing the total to more than 20,200.

This is more than double the total for the whole of 2020 - and there is still almost two months to go of 2021.