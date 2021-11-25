'Not just a British problem': UK ready to send ground support to France, minister says

25 November 2021, 09:06 | Updated: 25 November 2021, 09:55

By Emma Soteriou

The UK is "keen to support" France with boots on the ground to help deal with the migrant crisis, a minister today told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Minister for Safe and Legal Migration Kevin Foster told LBC's Nick Ferrari that both countries needed to work together to find solution to the issue.

It comes after at least 27 migrants died during an attempted Channel crossing on Wednesday.

Mr Foster said: "We don’t need to view this as either a French or a British problem, but as one we need to work together on to come up with a solution.

"The French have worked to stop crossings this year – they’ve stopped 20,000 – but we’re keen to support them to do more, including providing not just financial resources but, for example, yesterday we provided a helicopter to assist with search and rescue.

"We’re keen to provide what we can to support the enforcement operations on the beach but also to come to agreements that, ultimately, can smash the business model of those who viewed those who died yesterday as nothing more than a profit-making opportunity."

The Nationality and Borders Bill going through parliament is set to crack down on people-smugglers, who could face life behind bars under the proposals.

However, it will also increase the maximum sentence for migrants entering the country unlawfully, rising from six months' imprisonment to four years.

Read more: Migrants' dinghy sank leaving 27 dead after being 'hit by large container ship'

Read more: PM: We must break migrant gangs who are 'literally getting away with murder'

The Government previously announced that it would send an additional £54 million to France to try and stem the flow of people crossing the Channel in small boats.

When asked by Nick whether the UK would deploy military, with agreement from the French, Mr Foster said: "We are happy to look at whatever resources that the French believe would be helpful.

"Let’s be clear Nick, no one’s talking about putting troops in an armed capacity..."

He added: "We accept that this isn’t just a French problem, but this isn’t just a British problem either.

"Also, where can we get to in terms of returns agreements as well? We offered one with our negotiations with the EU, if we secured one it could make a major difference."

It comes after French president Emmanuel Macron said the UK should do more about the crisis, while Boris Johnson said France needed to do more.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin instead pointed the finger of blame at human trafficking gangs behind the majority of crossings.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab has dismissed claims Boris Johnson has been the subject of a number of no confidence letters

Raab dismisses PM no confidence letters as 'tittle tattle' as party rating plummets

Dominic Raab defended Harper's Law

Raab: Harper’s Law isn’t blurring lines between murder and manslaughter

The uncle of Dawn Ashworth says Pitchfork should have been handed a whole life sentence

Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer

Exclusive
The Education Secretary refused to be drawn on the subject of Priti Patel

Education Secretary refuses to grade Priti Patel's performance over migrants

Exclusive
Nadhim Zahawi told LBC the new law was the forward in dealing with the migrant crisis.

Migrant crisis: New law must 'close the loophole, break the business model', Zahawi says

Exclusive
The Education Secretary was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Nadhim Zahawi: Anti-vax protesters should be 'nowhere near' schools

Exclusive
Nadhim Zahawi spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Zahawi hails UK jab rollout, saying Covid pandemic can shrink

Call The Cabinet | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call The Cabinet with Nadhim Zahawi | Watch Again

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will raise money for women all over the world.

Lloyd Webber's Cinderella gala to raise money to empower female refugees around the world

Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed

Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed

Exclusive
PC John Murray spoke to Nick Ferrari

'I will get them': Former cop vows to find out who fired gun that killed WPC Yvonne Fletcher
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Nick Ferrari interviews Azeem Rafiq

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Azeem Rafiq

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The PM was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Get back to work or lose out': PM urges Brits to get back to the office
Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'
'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike
The Chancellor refused to rule out future tax hikes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out future tax hikes

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'

Policing Minister: Cressida Dick is 'the right person for the job'
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

18 hours ago

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The RNLI has been praised online for its efforts.

RNLI receive outpouring of support for migrant rescue efforts after latest Channel tragedy
Prince William will announced a brand new package of mental health support

Blue Light Together: Prince William champions mental health support scheme for 999 heroes
Richard was taken to hospital 'as a precaution'

Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill on I'm A Celebrity
A fire tore through the Star Inn at Harome

Michelin-starred restaurant Star Inn at Harome ‘reduced to ashes’ after fire
The return of the Night Tube will be played due to the strike,

Tube strike: Londoners face rail chaos as union goes ahead with action
Migrants rescued in Kent after 27 died in the worst ever tragedy in the Channel

Live updates: 27 dead in worst ever migrant tragedy in Channel as UK rescues more people
The rescue operation has continued into Thursday morning

UK rescues more migrants hours after 27 die in worst ever Channel tragedy
The supply chain crisis could hit the booze industry hard at Christmas.

Brits face Christmas booze shortage due to 'delivery chaos', drink firms warn
27 migrants died in the worst ever tragedy in the Channel

LBC Views: Politicians must stop talking bollocks about ending migrant deaths in Channel
Jeremy Corbyn speaks to Iain Dale after migrants die trying to cross Channel

Jeremy Corbyn: Pushing back refugees leads to their deaths - stop the blame game