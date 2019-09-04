The Best Jacob Rees-Mogg Slouching Memes

Jacob Rees-Mogg sitting on the pound exchange rate. Picture: Twitter

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been turned into a meme after being pictured slouching in the House of Commons.

The image, taken by Labour MP Anna Turley, quickly went viral on Twitter.

Tracey Alloway on Twitter noticed, sleepy Jacob fits perfectly on the drop in sterling...

A rare Resting Rees-Mogg pattern spotted in sterling. Bearish. pic.twitter.com/VtsWq7IYJn — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) September 4, 2019

The Simpsons were very confused when they found the Leader of the House of Commons slummed on their sofa...

The first day back after the summer recess was very tiring...

Things got cosy on the front benches...

Jack Monroe on Twitter thought Jacob would look good in lace...

The MP for North East Somerset fits perfectly on the infamous Central Perk sofa