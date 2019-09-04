The Best Jacob Rees-Mogg Slouching Memes
4 September 2019, 11:53
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been turned into a meme after being pictured slouching in the House of Commons.
The image, taken by Labour MP Anna Turley, quickly went viral on Twitter.
Tracey Alloway on Twitter noticed, sleepy Jacob fits perfectly on the drop in sterling...
A rare Resting Rees-Mogg pattern spotted in sterling. Bearish. pic.twitter.com/VtsWq7IYJn— Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) September 4, 2019
The Simpsons were very confused when they found the Leader of the House of Commons slummed on their sofa...
Cartoon character....and the Simpson family#brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/V3SIkkMOGP— Andrew Byrne (@andbyrne1) September 3, 2019
The first day back after the summer recess was very tiring...
Wakey Wakey Jacob Ress Mogg, the vote is happening ffs !!#HouseOfCommons @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/qjjVaZbysO— chelseasider (@chelseasider) September 3, 2019
Things got cosy on the front benches...
September 3, 2019
Jack Monroe on Twitter thought Jacob would look good in lace...
Who....who did this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NQKwl7JzOq— ☘️🇨🇾Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) September 4, 2019
The MP for North East Somerset fits perfectly on the infamous Central Perk sofa
So no one told you life was going to be this way. #brexitmehole pic.twitter.com/RAgBq7PJ7a— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) September 3, 2019