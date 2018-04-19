Met Police Officer Pushed Off His Motorbike In Unprovoked Attack

A Metropolitan Police officer was pushed off his bike and into the path of a car in a seemingly random attack.

The shocking incident was uploaded to social media after it was filmed in Ilford, east London.

The video shows two officers on motorbikes travelling down a road in front of a police car.

A Met Police officer was pushed off his bike in Ilford, east London. Picture: Newsflare

When they’re stopped by traffic, a youth runs into the road and pushes one of the officers off his bike, temporarily trapping the rider.

A chase then pursues as another uniform officers appears from off-screen in a bid to detain the assailant.

The clip was shared on Snapchat with the caption: “Can't believe what I just witnessed".

Scotland Yard has not commented on the matter.