The Londoner who made a chainmail stab vest to protect himself from knife crime

25 November 2019, 08:11 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 08:29

This Londoner is so scared of the knife crime crisis that he wears a chainmail stab vest every day.

Claudio lives in West Ealing, where a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night, one of seven men stabbed in just 24 hours in the capital.

He lives next to West Ealing rail station and told LBC he is so scared of becoming a victim of knife crime, he made his own stab-proof vest which he wears every time he goes outside.

He said: "I use it all the time. Prevention is better than cure for me. Even if I go to the park with the kids or to the supermarket, I'll take it just in case.

"There's been a lot of fights breaking out in activities like that and it's better to be safe than sorry.

"I wear it every day because there are stabbings in London almost every day.

Claudio shows LBC the stab vest he made
Claudio shows LBC the stab vest he made. Picture: LBC

"It's dangerous out here. Knife crime is getting out of control. There's no police around and when the police do come, it's too late. I'd rather protect myself before something tragic happens."

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

West Ealing: Man dies after being stabbed before crashing vehicle into another car

23 hours ago

Extinction Rebellion have a new plan in the run-up to the election

Extinction Rebellion to set off fire alarms and air raid sirens for "12 days of crisis"

2 days ago

Soho nightclub rape: Italian pair who filmed themselves raping woman are jailed

3 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

5 days ago

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari had a remarkable call about Blue Story

Gang worker says Blue Story violence could have been from Frozen 2 audience

Essex lorry deaths: Driver Maurice Robinson admits assisting illegal immigration

Uber stripped of London licence over passenger safety risk

General election: Labour promises to tackle 'dodgy' landlords