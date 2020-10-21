12 footballers fined for claiming to be from same household during pub visit

21 October 2020, 15:14 | Updated: 21 October 2020, 15:17

A group of footballers have been fined for breaching coronavirus regulations
A group of footballers have been fined for breaching coronavirus regulations. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A dozen members of a football team have been fined for claiming to be from the same household during a pub visit in South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police said the men, who have not been named, were showing a "flagrant disregard" for the region's Tier 2 rules.

The group were out drinking on Sunday night when a concerned staff member challenged them over mixing with people from different houses.

They then claimed they were in fact from the same household, leaving the pub worker unconvinced.

The police were then called to a report of a breach of the area's coronavirus regulations, which ban people from different homes mixing with each other in indoor settings.

Officers arrived at the pub and issued the 12 footballers with £200 fines.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, of Northumbria Police, said: "This group showed a flagrant disregard for the rules which are in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Actions like this undermine the efforts being made by the majority of others in order to protect themselves, their family, friends and wider communities.

"We will continue to work closely with our communities and offer advice to people who have mistakenly broken the restrictions.

"However, as we have made clear, where individuals are choosing to ignore the measures in place, we are committed to taking enforcement action to protect our communities."

Northumbria Police did not name the football team or the pub.

Each player was fined £200, reduced to £100 if they pay within 14 days, and they were found to all be from different households.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

A number of people are believed to have been killed in a gas explosion in West London

People feared dead after 'gas explosion' in west London

47 mins ago

German MEP

German MEP says Boris Johnson has 'been lying to the UK' over Brexit

1 hour ago

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham turned down a £60 million offer saying it wasn't enough to support those in the region

PM confirms £60 million for Greater Manchester boroughs ahead of Tier 3 lockdown

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff

Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil union for first time as pontiff

1 min ago

People hold a photo of the history teacher Samuel Paty

French militant group dissolved after teacher’s beheading

1 hour ago

Afghans bring a man injured in a stampede to a hospital

11 killed in stampede as Afghans seek Pakistan visas

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson will speak at a press conference later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson’s press conference and what is he expected to say?

1 day ago

More areas could be placed under Tier 3 lockdown

Which areas could be next for Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions?

1 day ago

Wales is facing another nationwide lockdown following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Wales circuit breaker lockdown: What is it? And which restrictions will be in place?

2 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London