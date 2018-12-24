£20k Of Christmas Meat Stolen From Farm Shop On Christmas Eve

24 December 2018, 11:46

Turkeys On Sale In London For Christmas Dinner
Turkeys On Sale In London For Christmas Dinner. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of Christmas turkeys, ribs of beef and lamb worth more than £20,000 has been stolen from a farm shop in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called before 8am on Christmas Eve with reports of the theft at Johnson’s of Old Hurst in Church Street, Old Hurst in Huntingdonshire.

PC Poppy McCullagh said: “This mindless act will have a devastating effect on the business and leave hundreds of families without their turkey dinner this Christmas.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may be offered meat for sale, to contact us.”

Johnson's of Old Hurst Farm Shop
Johnson's of Old Hurst Farm Shop. Picture: Google Street View

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 72 of 24 December.

