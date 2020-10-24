250-strong wedding shut down after 'trying to hide from police behind closed shutters'

24 October 2020, 18:42

Police had to shut a wedding down after 250 guests were found behind closed shutters. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A wedding had to be shut down last week after police found around 250 guests behind the shutters of a venue in south London.

Officers were called to the venue on Old Kent Road in Bermondsey on Sunday after concerned neighbours heard noise and suspected the building was being burgled.

But when they got there, guests had seemingly shut the shutters to the venue hoping their party may be undiscovered.

Under current Tier 2 restrictions, which include London, only 15 people can attend a wedding ceremony and subsequent reception.

At the scene, police dispersed the crowds.

Two people at the event were advised that they had been reported for consideration of a fixed penalty notice.

The reports will be considered by a dedicated crime team who will assess the breach in line with the legislation.

Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith, said: “This event was a blatant breach of the regulations and could have been a breeding ground for transmitting the virus.

"There were over 200 people inside, no social distancing and indeed no attempts to make the venue COVID secure, in line with the Government guidelines.The guidelines are there for a reason, to keep people safe.

“Being reported for a fine is clearly not a wedding present people would be expecting, however as this was such a flagrant breach of the regulations, it was entirely necessary.

“Officers across the Met will continue our efforts to keep London safe by shutting down those events which deliberately and dangerously put people’s health at risk.

“If you are planning a wedding this weekend please make sure it falls within the current regulations.”

