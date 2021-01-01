Breaking News

All London primary schools to stay closed in Government U-turn

Primary schools in London will all remain closed for two more weeks, it has been confirmed. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

All primary schools will remain closed after the Christmas break after a Government U-turn, it has been confirmed.

It comes two days after the Government said only 22 of London's 32 boroughs would see school closures extended to try and gain control over the spread of Covid-19.

The news also means around one million pupils aged between four and 11 will be having remote lessons from Monday.

Sadiq Khan said it was the 'right decision' after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had initially named 50 authorities in the south of England where primary schools would remain closed for a further two weeks due to the growing cases of Covid-19.

But the list omitted several areas in London where transmission rates remain high, including Haringey whose local authority said they would back any schools which refused to open.

NEW: The Government have finally seen sense and u-turned. All primary schools across London will be treated the same.



This is the right decision - and I want to thank education minister Nick Gibb for our constructive conversations over the past two days. https://t.co/D3u2eTIioW — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 1, 2021

Mr Williamson said in a statement: “Children’s education and wellbeing remains a national priority. Moving further parts of London to remote education really is a last resort and a temporary solution.

“As infection rates rise across the country, and particularly in London, we must make this move to protect our country and the NHS.

"We will continue keep the list of local authorities under review, and reopen classrooms as soon as we possibly can.”

Confirming the news on Twitter, Mr Khan said: "The Government have finally seen sense and u-turned.

"All primary schools across London will be treated the same.

"This is the right decision - and I want to thank education minister Nick Gibb for our constructive conversations over the past two days."

On Thursday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told LBC's Andrew Castle that "schools are incredibly safe places."

Before making the U-turn decision he claimed to be "absolutely confident" there would be no further delays to school reopenings, after soaring coronavirus case rates in December forced the Government to pushing back the start of terms for millions of pupils.

Leaders of eight London boroughs wrote to to Mr Williamson yesterday formally asking him to reverse the decision to reopen primary schools in selected areas before the announcement was made.

In the letter the leaders said they were "struggling to understand the rationale" behind a move that ignored "the interconnectedness of our city".

They pointed out that Covid-19 infection rates were higher in some boroughs told to reopen schools than in others where schools will remain shut.

In their letter, the council leaders also said they had received legal advice that omitting some councils from the list of areas told to take teaching online "is unlawful on a number of grounds and can be challenged in court".

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had initially named 50 authorities in the south of England where primary schools would remain closed. Picture: PA

The leaders of the boroughs of Islington, Camden, Hackney, Lambeth, Lewisham, Greenwich, Haringey and Harrow all signed the letter.

Shadow Education Minister Wes Streeting said the situation was an "avoidable mess" of Mr Williamson's creation.

In a statement he said: "Long term school closures would be a direct result of the Government’s failure to get the pandemic under control.

“They failed to get mass testing for schools and colleges in place when Labour called for it and they have failed to develop credible plans for remote learning when pupils cannot be in school.

“The Government’s incompetent handling of the return of schools and colleges is creating extreme stress on parents, pupils, and school and college staff and damaging children’s education.

“Once again dither and delay from this government has added to confusion and chaos.

"School and college staff urgently need reassurance that the government is putting proper support in place to make all schools Covid secure work environments.”

On Thursday, Professor Susan Michie told LBC it is wrong to say schools are "safe" as millions of pupils face staying at home from January 4.

The member of Independent Sage and government adviser on Health Psychology told LBC's Matt Frei that "delays and last minute decisions" over whether schools would be open are "really difficult for everyone."

She said "many, many schools are unsafe" due to a lack of space for social distancing, a low teacher to student ratio and not enough hand sanitising or mask wearing.

She added: "It is wrong to say schools are incredibly safe places."