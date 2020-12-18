Appeal for pair after elderly woman is choked and left unconscious in brutal robbery

Police wish to identify these two men in connection with a brutal robbery. Picture: Met Police

By Kate Buck

Detectives are seeking to talk to two men after a 75-year-old woman was left with life-changing injuries following a brutal robbery in which she was choked and left unconscious.

The pair were caught on CCTV, and police wish to speak to them after the attack outside a home in Westminster at around 4.30pm on 20 October.

The elderly woman was approached at her home near George Street as she opened the door.

The men approached from behind, and while one man choked the woman, the other removed her watch and rings.

The woman was violently pushed to the floor and left unconscious.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital, where it was determined she suffered life-changing injuries.

No arrests have been made; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Detective Constable Will van der Reijden, said: “I’m interested in speaking with the men pictured in the CCTV footage in relation to the incident, and to anyone who may have information that could help progress this investigation.

"Look carefully at the images and contact us immediately if you recognise the two men pictured.

“We are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances of what happened and find those responsible. The offence was committed against an entirely defenceless victim, resulting in life changing consequences for her. It is imperative we find the person responsible."

Anyone who could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote Cad 5709/20OCT20.