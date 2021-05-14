Armed police sent to Middlesbrough primary school after fight between men spills into grounds

Armed police were sent to a primary school in Middlesbrough. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Armed police were dispatched to a primary school after a fight between men carrying weapons spilled onto the grounds.

Cleveland Police said officers found a group of men in possession of "sharp objects" and made four arrests after attending Berwick Hills Primary School in Middlesbrough.

No pupils were said to be at risk as the school was secured.

A male member of the public helped police make their arrests and suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened at about 8.40am on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "Officers can assure parents that the incident is not linked to the school and officers will remain in the area for some time to provide a high-visibility presence and reassurance to members of the public."

Headteacher Tessa Smith said: "As soon as we became of aware of an incident in the vicinity of the school, our emergency response measures ensured the site was secured with immediate effect.

"I'd like to reassure parents and the wider community that at no point were any pupils at risk, and that staff acted with the utmost professionalism.

"I'm also grateful to Cleveland Police for their swift response in bringing the incident to a close."