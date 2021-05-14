Armed police sent to Middlesbrough primary school after fight between men spills into grounds

14 May 2021, 16:01

Armed police were sent to a primary school in Middlesbrough
Armed police were sent to a primary school in Middlesbrough. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Armed police were dispatched to a primary school after a fight between men carrying weapons spilled onto the grounds.

Cleveland Police said officers found a group of men in possession of "sharp objects" and made four arrests after attending Berwick Hills Primary School in Middlesbrough.

No pupils were said to be at risk as the school was secured.

A male member of the public helped police make their arrests and suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened at about 8.40am on Friday.

A police spokesman said: "Officers can assure parents that the incident is not linked to the school and officers will remain in the area for some time to provide a high-visibility presence and reassurance to members of the public."

Headteacher Tessa Smith said: "As soon as we became of aware of an incident in the vicinity of the school, our emergency response measures ensured the site was secured with immediate effect.

"I'd like to reassure parents and the wider community that at no point were any pupils at risk, and that staff acted with the utmost professionalism.

"I'm also grateful to Cleveland Police for their swift response in bringing the incident to a close."

UK News

See more UK News

Ovidijus Margelis has been jailed for 21 months.

Student jailed for sending IEDs through post in ploy to get Amazon refunds

57 mins ago

The Prime Minister is holding a press conference this evening

Boris Johnson to hold Downing Street press conference

1 hour ago

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have been introduced across London

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods: What are they and why are they so controversial?

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

A Palestinian protester rolls a burning tyre towards Israeli army soldiers during clashes at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah

Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza

8 mins ago

Elise Stefanik

Republicans pick Trump loyalist Stefanik to replace ousted Cheney

1 hour ago

Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece

Greece joins Mediterranean race to win back tourists

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?

4 days ago

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

14 days ago

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London