Aston Villa star Jack Grealish faces sentencing for March Covid lockdown smash

15 December 2020, 06:18 | Updated: 15 December 2020, 06:21

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is due to be sentenced for careless driving after crashing his £80,000 Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is due to be sentenced for careless driving after crashing his £80,000 Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is due to be sentenced for careless driving after crashing his £80,000 Range Rover during March's Covid-19 lockdown.

The 25-year-old England squad player pleaded guilty to two charges at a previous court hearing, including one linked to the incident when his 4x4 hit two parked vehicles in Dickens Heath, Solihull, West Midlands.

A judge was told that a witness said Grealish smelled of "intoxicating liquor" and was slurring his words, immediately after the crash on March 29.

The Premier League star, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging people to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

Grealish apologised hours after the crash, saying in a video message that he was "deeply embarrassed" and had "stupidly agreed" to go to a friend's house.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of careless driving after prosecutors said he was spotted driving at more than 90mph along the M42 at "close to an intimidating distance" by an unmarked police car, on October 18.

The winger is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

