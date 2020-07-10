Author Victoria Hislop tells of heartbreaking experience of mum's death in care home

10 July 2020, 20:04

By Kate Buck

Author Victoria Hislop has told for the first time of her heartbreaking experience of her mother dying in a care home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with LBC's Rachel Johnson, Victoria said her mother lived in a "fantastic" home, where the staff were "devoted" to their residents.

But like all care homes during the Covid-19 outbreak, her mother's had to close its doors to family members, depriving them of a final goodbye.

Tragically, Victoria was one of those families.

"My mother was only at the early stages of dementia," she told Rachel.

Victoria Hislop has spoken for the first time of her mother's death during Covid-19
Victoria Hislop has spoken for the first time of her mother's death during Covid-19. Picture: Getty

"But she was utterly confused by this and I had my last visit with her on the 9 March, and she knew something was up, but not what it was.

"The following day all visitors were banned. But my sister who lived very close by actually insisted on going to see her a few days lets, she just had some instinct, that all this was essentially catastrophic for my mother.

"She was allowed in, I have no idea what she said to the women who looked after my mother but she was allowed in".

Victoria's sister was permitted an hour with their dying mum, who sadly passed away the following morning.

"I think that my mother felt that being deprived of all the socialising with the other people in the home, which was very important to her, and the sudden gap of visiting daughters was something she couldn't deal with," Victoria added.

"She was 92, but in retrospect she made a decision to go."

Listen to the full heartbreaking exchange above.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Coronavirus: Blackburn with Darwen Council warns people they risk a Leicester-style lockdown

2 hours ago

Madeleine McCann: Christian B twice slipped through net of Portuguese investigators

2 hours ago

Award-winning DJ Steve Sutherland dies

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Coronavirus: Man breaks out of quarantine facility in New Zealand for trip to the off licence

6 hours ago

Lebanon: Coronavirus and economic meltdown leaves country on the brink of collapse

8 hours ago

Facebook bug causes Spotify, Tinder and Pinterest apps to crash

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?

16 days ago

When will we be able to go to the gym or swimming again?

Why can pubs re-open but gyms and swimming pools remain closed?

16 days ago

A restaurant welcomes customers back after being closed for almost three months

Lockdown easing: Full list of what is re-opening on 4th July

16 days ago