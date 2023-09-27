Exclusive

Mayoral candidate Susan Hall brushes off liking tweet praising Enoch Powell saying any offence ‘wasn’t intended’

27 September 2023, 10:19 | Updated: 27 September 2023, 10:34

The Tory London Mayoral candidate tied herself in knots when grilled about 'liking' a tweet about Enoch Powell
The Tory London Mayoral candidate tied herself in knots when grilled about 'liking' a tweet about Enoch Powell. Picture: LBC/Social Media

By Natasha Clark

Susan Hall has said she "didn't mean to cause offence" retweeting controversial posts with pictures of Enoch Powell.

The Tory London Mayoral candidate tied herself in knots when grilled by LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning on a series of her social media messages.

She told an LBC phone in she "can't remember" backing a post by Katie Hopkins which described Sadiq Khan as "our nipple height mayor of Londonistan".

Hall replied after being pushed on the controversial post: “Did I retweet it? I have no idea."

And she brushed off liking a tweet with a picture of Enoch Powell in February 2020 by saying: "If you're a serial tweeter, you tend to go through liking all sorts of things.

"If anybody is offended, then obviously I would apologise."

The tweet liked by Susan Hall.
The tweet liked by Susan Hall. Picture: Hope Not Hate

Any offence "wasn't intended", she insisted.

And she said she was "of course not" a fan of Enoch Powell.

Nick challenged her over a tweet in which she called Gemma Collins a "stupid fat blonde".

Ms Hall said: "People will throw these tweets at me and I accept it and if I offended anybody, I apologise."

She said of some of the messages: "This was a long time, it wasn't in my mind.... I used to tweet all the time.

"If you are a serial tweeter, you tend to go through liking all sorts of things. You sometimes read things, and don't see it. If anybody is offended, obviously I would apologise.

"It wasn't intended. This is the thing."

Ms Hall is going up against Sadiq Khan for the Mayoralty next year, where she hopes to stop him from getting a third term in office.

