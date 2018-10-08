Banksy Reveals How He Installed Self-Destruct Device In His Most Famous Work YEARS Ago

After his most famous piece of artwork self-destructed at auction, the elusive artist Banksy shared a video showing how he built a shredder into the painting. But some viewers think it reveals his identity...

Girl With Balloon is one of Banksy's most recognisable pieces of work, but onlookers were stunned to watch it self-destruct after it was sold at auction for over £1 million.

Captioned with a Piccasso quote; "The urge to destroy is also a creative urge", the elusive artist shared a video to his official Instagram profile showing how he secretly built a shredder into the painting 'in case it was ever put up for auction'.

The video does not show how the shredder was activated, but it is thought to have been set off using some sort of remote control.

But some viewers think the video reveals his identity.

Footage shown in Banksy's Instagram video appears to match the same angle caught on a mystery man's smartphone in another video at the Sotheby's auction.

The man, who is wearing a pair of glasses in the second video, is seen holding his phone to film the painting as two men from Sotheby's carry it away.

Could this be Banksy filming his own stunt?

Following the shredding, Sotheby's senior director Alex Branczik said: "It appears we just got Banksy-ed."