Birmingham stabbings: Man, 27, arrested

A man has been arrested after the stabbings in Birmingham. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

West Midlands Police said a 27-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham at around 4am on Monday.

He is being held after a 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in one of the knife attacks.

A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, who suffered serious stab wounds, remain in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

Officers said they received the first call to Constitution Hill, north of the city centre, just after 12.30am, where a man had received a superficial injury.

This was followed by a further call 20 minutes later to nearby Livery Street, next to Snow Hill railway station. A 19-year-old man was critically injured and a woman was also injured.

An hour later at 1.50am, officers were called to Irving Street, to the south of the city centre, where a man died and another man suffered serious injuries.

Ten minutes later police were called to Hurst Street, in the heart of the city's Gay Village quarter, where a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured and two men received lesser injuries.

Police said a man was held in the Selly Oak area at around 4am today. Picture: LBC

Following the arrest, Birmingham Police Commander Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said: "Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

"We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I'd like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation.

"One line of inquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.

"Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues.

"We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who've not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker."