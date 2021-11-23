Search for teen, 18, who vanished on way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago

23 November 2021, 15:52

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the to the public to help them locate 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the to the public to help them locate 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Sophie Barnett

A huge search operation is under way to find missing teenager Bobbie-Anne McLeod, 18, who vanished on her way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager was last seen leaving her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday (November 20), and police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

They are appealing to the public to help trace the missing teenager, who didn't turn up to the bus she was due to get.

Detective Inspector Matt Lawrence, from Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Bobbi-Anne McLeod was last seen leaving her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday 20 November.

"We believe she was due to get a bus from Sheepstor Road into the city centre to meet some friends, but she didn’t show up.

“Bobbi-Anne is 18-years-old, 4”11 tall and of slight build. She has brown hair, green eyes with straight shoulder length hair and ear piercings.

"She was believed to be wearing a grey Nike jumper, black ripped jeans and fishnet tights, and light Nike trainers."

Read more: Pictured: Husband and wife killed 'in row over parking' as two men are arrested

Read more: Vaccine passports will not be extended to more venues in Scotland

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne since she left her home on Saturday, or from anyone who knows of her current whereabouts.

“Bobbi-Anne may be reading this appeal, if you are then please get in touch; you are not in trouble, we just need to know that you are safe and well," continued the detective.

Anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne or who may have any information to assist the police, should contact 101 quoting log number 879 for Saturday 20 November.

UK News

See more UK News

Nicola Sturgeon has "vowed to pressure", writes Gina Davidson.

Analysis: Sturgeon bows to pressure from businesses over extending vaccine passports

18 mins ago

France and Germany were among the countries to reject the AstraZeneca vaccine

Europe's rejection of AstraZeneca vaccine 'behind high rates of hospitalisation'

1 hour ago

Number 10 denied that Mr Johnson was suffering from ill health or stress

Downing Street defends PM's rambling 'Peppa Pig' speech to business leaders

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Emergency services attended the scene in western Bulgaria

Children among 45 killed in west Bulgaria bus fire

12 hours ago

Former Isis-bride Shamima Begum has insisted she did not hate Britain

'I didn’t hate Britain, I hated my life': Shamima Begum says she is willing to face trial in the UK

1 day ago

As many as 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday protesting against Covid-19 restrictions

Anti-vaxxers in Brussels smash up police van as violence breaks out over Covid rules

1 day ago

The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

8 days ago

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

12 days ago

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

13 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police