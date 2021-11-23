Search for teen, 18, who vanished on way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the to the public to help them locate 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Picture: Devon & Cornwall Police

By Sophie Barnett

A huge search operation is under way to find missing teenager Bobbie-Anne McLeod, 18, who vanished on her way to meet friends in Plymouth three days ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager was last seen leaving her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday (November 20), and police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

They are appealing to the public to help trace the missing teenager, who didn't turn up to the bus she was due to get.

Detective Inspector Matt Lawrence, from Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “Bobbi-Anne McLeod was last seen leaving her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday 20 November.

"We believe she was due to get a bus from Sheepstor Road into the city centre to meet some friends, but she didn’t show up.

“Bobbi-Anne is 18-years-old, 4”11 tall and of slight build. She has brown hair, green eyes with straight shoulder length hair and ear piercings.

"She was believed to be wearing a grey Nike jumper, black ripped jeans and fishnet tights, and light Nike trainers."

Read more: Pictured: Husband and wife killed 'in row over parking' as two men are arrested

Read more: Vaccine passports will not be extended to more venues in Scotland

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne since she left her home on Saturday, or from anyone who knows of her current whereabouts.

“Bobbi-Anne may be reading this appeal, if you are then please get in touch; you are not in trouble, we just need to know that you are safe and well," continued the detective.

Anyone who has seen Bobbi-Anne or who may have any information to assist the police, should contact 101 quoting log number 879 for Saturday 20 November.