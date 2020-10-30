Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds praise NHS in first joint TV appearance

30 October 2020, 19:52

Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds appeared for their first joint television appearance
Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds appeared for their first joint television appearance. Picture: Pride of Britain

Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, have used their first joint TV appearance to praise NHS workers for saving the Prime Minister's life and delivering their son.

The couple thanked medics for their "courage and dedication" as they each revealed their specific nominees for the Pride of Britain awards.

Sitting together on a couch, Mr Johnson said he was nominating nurses Jenny McGee and Luis Pitarma, who looked after him at St Thomas' Hospital while he was battling COVID-19.

Ms Symonds, meanwhile, nominated the maternity team who delivered the couple's son, Wilfred.

"You continue to provide care for all of us in the very toughest of times and it's because of you that not only is Boris still here, but that we are proud parents to our sweet baby boy," Ms Symonds said.

"As a family we have so much to be thankful to the NHS for and we will never stop being grateful."

Responding, the PM added: "Exactly right. So I want to pay thanks to the utterly brilliant team at St Thomas' Hospital who saved my life.

"There were many of them, but I want to nominate two nurses in particular, Luis and Jenny."

Mr Johnson spent several days in an intensive care unit when suffering with a serious bout of COVID-19 back in April.

Wilfred was born weeks later at University College Hospital.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020 will be broadcast on ITV at 9pm on Sunday.

