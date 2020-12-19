Breaking News

Boris Johnson calls emergency Cabinet meeting amid third lockdown fears

Boris Johnson is holding an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson is holding an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon amid fears England could be plunged into a third national lockdown over spiralling Covid-19 cases.

The Prime Minister will hold a Downing Street press conference later today alongside Chief Scientific Advisor Sit Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Office Prof Chris Whitty.

Yesterday Mr Johnson refused to rule out the possibility of a third lockdown, instead saying he "hopes" to avoid one.

Speaking during a visit to Greater Manchester, Mr Johnson said the rates of infection have increased "very much" in the past few weeks.

It comes as ministers are reportedly considering bringing in Tier 4 restrictions, in which people would be told to stay at home with commuting banned, schools would stay shut for an extra week, and non-essential shops would be shut.

Mr Johnson has so far stuck fast to his plan to allow up to three households to create a "Christmas bubble", allowing them to socialise indoors together for five days.

Wales has deferred from England on the rules, with First Minister Mark Drakeford announcing his latest guidance - which restricts households meeting to two between 23-27 December and brings in a strict level four lockdown from 28 December to counteract the expected spread of the virus.

Level four is the highest level of restrictions in Wales, and resembles a full lockdown similar to the spring.

Northern Ireland will also bring a six-week lockdown starting from Boxing Day.

The Scottish government has asked for people from up to three households to only meet Christmas bubbles for one day and not stay overnight.

Scotland is yet to order a full-scale lockdown after Christmas, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said "preventative action may be necessary" to halt the spread of the variant strain of the virus.

She tweeted: "Following a 4 nations Covid call earlier, I'll chair @scotgov Cabinet meeting this afternoon to discuss emerging evidence on new variant.

"Cases currently at lower level in Scotland than UK - but preventative action may be necessary to stop faster spreading strain taking hold."

