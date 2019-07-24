Boris Johnson Demonstration Takes Place In Central London

An anti- Boris Johnson demonstration is in full swing as protestors march through Russell Square, Charing Cross and Leicester Square.

The protest began at 5.30pm in Russell Square and is making its way through central London.

Protestors are holding signs saying "Cut War Not Welfare", "No To Islamophobia, No To War", "No to Racism" and "No To Boris Johnson".

The protest appears to have been organised by a group with the Twitter handle @fckboris that has almost 2,000 followers.

PASSING CHARING CROSS ROAD — COME THRU !! 🔥🔥 #FckBoris pic.twitter.com/inTjmmQLkY — Fck Boris (@fckboris) July 24, 2019

The group's Facebook page organising the protest says:



"Boris will be sworn in as PM on 24th July. We will be ready to greet him. We will be ready to reject him. And we will be ready to reject every single one of his cronies and everything they stand for. "



"At the time he gives his first speech as PM, we will hold a street festival celebrating the power of our communities. There will be music and art. There will be noise."