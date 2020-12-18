Boris Johnson says reduce contact with others from today if you are forming 'Christmas bubble'

18 December 2020, 11:27

Boris Johnson has said that from today anyone who is forming a Christmas bubble needs to minimise contact with others
Boris Johnson has said that from today anyone who is forming a Christmas bubble needs to minimise contact with others. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has said that from today anyone who is forming a Christmas bubble needs to minimise contact with others.

The Prime Minister issued the advice just days before households in England will be permitted to mix with up to two others for the festive season, giving much of the country a chance to be with family and friends for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

But he has warned that people who have agreed to form a Christmas bubble must minimise contact with anyone from outside that household.

He tweeted: "If you are forming a Christmas Bubble, it’s vital that from today, you minimise contact with people from outside your household.

"Everyone must take personal responsibility to avoid passing the virus on to loved ones this Christmas."

His warning comes as Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing warned the relaxations of Covid rules over the festive season will lead to an "unrelenting tsunami" of cases in the new year.

Wales has deferred from England on the rules, with First Minister Mark Drakeford announcing his latest guidance - which restricts households meeting to two between 23-27 December and brings in a strict level four lockdown from 28 December to counteract the expected spread of the virus.

Level four is the highest level of restrictions in Wales, and resembles a full lockdown similar to the spring.

The Scottish government has asked for people from up to three households to only meet Christmas bubbles for one day and not stay overnight.

Northern Ireland will also bring a six-week lockdown starting from Boxing Day.

The two-household rule in Wales over the festive period will switch from guidance to law, the Welsh Government told LBC.

On Wednesday evening, the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments issued a rare joint statement stressing this "cannot be a normal Christmas" due to the pandemic.

UK News

See more UK News

The WHO has warned against Christmas gatherings as it is 'not worth the risk'

Christmas gatherings 'not worth the risk,' WHO says

1 hour ago

Parts of the UK are being told to brace themselves for torrential rain

Torrential rain to batter UK with amber flood warnings issued

1 hour ago

10 percent of respondents still had symptoms after 12 weeks or longer

NHS increases long Covid clinics to 69 for hundreds of sufferers

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Antonio Guterres delivers his speech in the German Parliament

UN secretary general calls for ‘people’s vaccine’

38 mins ago

Emmanuel Macron gives the thumbs-up during a video conference call

Emmanuel Macron at presidential retreat in Versailles with fever

58 mins ago

Rescue workers at the scene of the crash

Man charged with attempted murder after car driven into crowd at carnival

1 hour ago

The News Explained

What are the Christmas Covid rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Christmas Covid rules: The guidance for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

1 day ago

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

2 days ago

LBC explains the rules around the current Christmas rules

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

2 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London