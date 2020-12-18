Boris Johnson says reduce contact with others from today if you are forming 'Christmas bubble'

Boris Johnson has said that from today anyone who is forming a Christmas bubble needs to minimise contact with others. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson has said that from today anyone who is forming a Christmas bubble needs to minimise contact with others.

The Prime Minister issued the advice just days before households in England will be permitted to mix with up to two others for the festive season, giving much of the country a chance to be with family and friends for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

But he has warned that people who have agreed to form a Christmas bubble must minimise contact with anyone from outside that household.

If you are forming a Christmas Bubble, it’s vital that from today, you minimise contact with people from outside your household.



His warning comes as Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing warned the relaxations of Covid rules over the festive season will lead to an "unrelenting tsunami" of cases in the new year.

Wales has deferred from England on the rules, with First Minister Mark Drakeford announcing his latest guidance - which restricts households meeting to two between 23-27 December and brings in a strict level four lockdown from 28 December to counteract the expected spread of the virus.

Level four is the highest level of restrictions in Wales, and resembles a full lockdown similar to the spring.

The Scottish government has asked for people from up to three households to only meet Christmas bubbles for one day and not stay overnight.

Northern Ireland will also bring a six-week lockdown starting from Boxing Day.

The two-household rule in Wales over the festive period will switch from guidance to law, the Welsh Government told LBC.

On Wednesday evening, the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments issued a rare joint statement stressing this "cannot be a normal Christmas" due to the pandemic.