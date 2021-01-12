Boy, 14, charged with murder of restaurant owner who was hit with own car

Mohammed Islam, 53, passed away following a robbery in Stockport, on Monday. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Kate Buck

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder after a restaurant owner died after being hit with his own car.

Mohammed Islam, 53, passed away following a robbery in Stockport, on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The boy has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “As our investigation continues I would like to pay tribute to Mohammed’s family who have shown such admirable bravery and dignity this week during the most tragic of circumstances imaginable.

“They and the local community have responded stoically in the last few days and we are doing all we can to support Mohammed’s loved ones with specialist officers at this awful time.

“Our priority is to ensure they get the answers they are undoubtedly owed and we urge anyone with information or footage relating this incident to submit to our portal or to contact us via phone so we can ensure we ascertain the full details of this incident.”

Mr Islam died after being hit with his own car on Lyme Grove. Picture: Google

Mr Islam's devastated family said in a statement: "Our family cannot begin to describe what losing our father has done to us.

"The fact he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and was taken from us so early leaves us devastated beyond belief.

"Dad was everything you could ask for in a parent: a mentor, a role model - our best friend. We shared everything with him and there was nothing we couldn't tell him that he couldn't fix.

"He was extremely loyal and nothing came between him and his family. Our mum is overcome with grief. Dad was her life partner, her best friend and her rock.

"They were inseparable since the day they met and we don't think she will ever be able to move on from this tragedy."To our dad, family and the community was everything. He dedicated his time to helping others and he was loved and respected by everyone who knew him.

"He would give his time and support to anyone who needed it without question, his loss is going to be felt by everybody."We as a family have felt overwhelmed and truly humbled by the sheer volume of messages from people everywhere expressing their love and support. It just emphasises how truly special our dad was.

"It's going to take our family quite some time to come to terms with losing our father so suddenly and in such horrific circumstances. We would appreciate our privacy being respected at this time.

"Hold your family members just that little bit closer tonight, appreciate them that little bit more, because one day you never know when that will be your last time."

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

Information and images can be submitted directly via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S31-PO1

Or, you can call 0161 856 9821 or 0161 856 9790 quoting log number 2499 of 08/01/2021. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.