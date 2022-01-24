Tragedy as boy, 4, dies after off-road motorbike crashes into lamppost

24 January 2022, 15:32

Durham Police said the four-year-old died in the collision.
Durham Police said the four-year-old died in the collision. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A four-year-old has died after an off-road motorbike collided with a lamppost in County Durham.

The crash happened in the Eldon Lane area of Bishop Auckland around 1pm on Sunday, Durham Police said.

It is understood the little boy was a passenger on the bike.

Police said he was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by air ambulance, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101.

