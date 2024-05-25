Child dies after falling from block of flats in south London

25 May 2024, 08:18 | Updated: 25 May 2024, 08:22

The child fell from the upper floor of a flat on Hotspur Street, Kennington
The child fell from the upper floor of a flat on Hotspur Street, Kennington. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A child has died after falling from a block of flats in south-east London.

The child fell from the upper floor of a flat on Hotspur Street in Kennington on Friday afternoon and died at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, but detectives are trying to establish exactly what happened. Newham Council is also investigating.

Cordons are in place at the scene on Hotspur Street.

The council is also investigating the death. Picture: Google Images

Details of the child's age or gender were not released by the police, but Florence Eshalomi, the Labour MP for Vauxhall, appeared to suggest the victim was a boy.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote: "Very sad to hear about the sad death of a young child who fell from a block of flats earlier this afternoon in Hotspur Street, SE11.

"My thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with LAS (London Ambulance Service).

"Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The child's family have been informed.

"At this very early stage, there is nothing to indicate that the incident is suspicious, however inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

The death comes days after five-year-old Aalim Ahmed died after he fell from his kitchen window on the 15th storey of an east London tower block.

The boy died instantly after landing on a railing at the bottom of the residential block in Plaistow, Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard earlier on Friday.

His father discovered his body shortly before 6am on May 16.

