Three children seriously injured in Hampshire school bus crash

10 September 2020, 10:33 | Updated: 10 September 2020, 11:12

Children were injured in the crash. Picture: Global

Several children have been injured when their school bus crashed into a railway bridge in Hampshire.

The roof of the bus was torn off in the accident in Well House Lane, Winchester.

None of the injuries are life threatening, police have said. Emergency services and Network Rail staff are at the scene.

Police said in a statement: "We were called at 8.10am today, 10 September, to reports of a serious collision on Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, after a school bus collided with a railway bridge causing significant damage to the top of the bus.

"Three students with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, have been taken to hospital.

"A further 13 students with minor injuries have been dealt with at the scene.

"All the students involved are aged between 11 and 16."

